MUSCATINE – Early Friday morning, nearly 800 Muscatine Power & Water (MPW) customers experienced a random, temporary loss of electricity. Through the quick work of MPW crews, however, this power was restored within the hour.

According to Ryan Streck, MPW Director of Utility Service Delivery, the power outage was first reported at 7:34 a.m., due to an event that crews at the time did not yet know the cause of.

As crews were en route to check out the situation, MPW acknowledged the outage on its Facebook page, assuring customers that they would provide another update once power was restored.

“1,485 customers saw some blips, but there was a prolonged outage of 35 minutes for 787 of those customers,” Streck said.

The initial report came from a customer on Clay Street, who reported hearing a loud bang on a pole near their property. “That allowed us to drive straight to where the problem was and see what was going on.”

On this specific pole, Streck explained, was an open switch that connects two substation circuits. As such, the initial incident was able to cause a flashover, leading to the two circuits going to ground. “It was a bigger impact than you’d normally have from something if it was a single circuit that was involved.”

When MPW crews arrived, it was discovered that the top of the pole was on fire, giving crews the further proof they needed. “We had a literal smoking gun, so we were pretty confident that once we got that isolated, we would be able to make that restoration, and that was why this was such a fast response,” Streck continued. “I’m pretty happy with that performance.”

Following the repairs, it was reported on Facebook that a majority of MPW service was restored in that area by 8:19 a.m., with there only being a small number of customers on Mulberry Street who were still without service. Then, at 8:39 a.m., it was confirmed that service to all customers was once again restored.

After a brief investigation, it was discovered that a raccoon had been the root cause of the incident. But while this was a random event, Streck assured that MPW and its crews would continue to strive for improvements and the means to provide stable service to its customers.

As for potential future problems, Streck mentioned that while MPW is doing everything that it can to prevent major outages, it is still currently under a MISO Max-Gen alert due to the current heat wave. This could potentially result in rolling blackouts, though Streck said that he is hoping things don’t escalate to that point.