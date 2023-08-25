Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) is confident the area energy grid will be able to continue providing electricity to the area, even while other providers in Illinois and Wisconsin were facing blackouts.

Prolonged use of air conditioning is being blamed for blackouts in the Chicago, and Milwaukee areas that began Wednesday evening and were continuing through Thursday that have left just below 10,000 customers without electricity. The areas impacted are under severe heat warnings with temperatures in the triple digits, just like Muscatine and its surrounding areas.

Ryan Streck, director of Muscatine Power and Water utility service delivery, said the utility is not at a point of making public appeals to conserve energy, which would be the first step toward shedding load, or rolling blackouts.

“This is probably as close as we are going to get to a load shed event this year,” Streck said. “I’m optimistic we won’t see an event locally.”

When an energy grid does not have sufficient resources to meet demand, it can reduce usage to increase supply. This can happen by requesting users conserve energy or by implementing controlled outages to avoid uncontrolled outages.

Streck said the temperature Thursday set a new record high for the area. Forecasts predict the temperature will cool off beginning Friday and continue to cool off over the weekend.

He commented that the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) grid which provides power over 15 states in the Midwest is predicting energy generation to be “pretty close” for the demand, although recent reports show slightly more electricity is being produced than is needed. An initial report showed that MISO may not have had enough electricity during a peak time, which is about 2 p.m. Thursday. MISO covers about 45 million customers.

“The steps we have taken is that we review all our offers and make sure everything we are telling MISO is correct,” Streck said. “Our generating units can hit their maximums and everything can handle what it is intended to handle.”

Throughout the United States and Europe, millions of people have been baking under the late-summer heat wave. Many outdoor activities have been cancelled, schools have closed early, and hospitals have reported an uptick in emergency room visits. Several areas are predicting 2023 will be a record hot summer.

People are advised to stay hydrated, remain in air conditioning, stay out of the sun and to check on relatives and neighbors. It is also advised that children or pets should not be left in a vehicle for any amount of time. People spending time outside are advised to reschedule strenuous activity to morning hours and to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

On Thursday morning, Streck said he was working with area industries that use a large amount of electricity. The plan is if load has to be shed, the industries will be given advance notice and be able to shut down on their own to take stress off the electrical grid as a way of minimizing the impact on Muscatine.

