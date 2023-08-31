Recent disasters have shown the Muscatine Power and Water crews are more than willing to go beyond their local responsibilities to help other communities.

For the second year in a row, MPW sent a crew of workers to the state of Florida to help out with the expected utility restoration work following Hurricane Idalia. According to MPW, linemen Derek Hagens, Brandon Harris and Jasen Bender left around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

“It’s one of those things where we’re really happy to be able to help… and it’s a really neat thing in the utility culture to have,” MPW General Manage Gage Huston said. “When we have these opportunities, we ask for volunteers from the crews, and we never have trouble getting a team put together to participate, even though they know that they’re in for a difficult week, they also recognize the benefit of it.”

Like many utility companies across the nation, MPW is part of the American Public Power Association’s mutual aid agreement, assuring that each utility within the agreement can get the help they need when they need it.

Taking a bucket truck, a digger derrick truck and a pickup with them, originally all three crewmen were set to head towards New Smyrna Beach to await further instructions alongside other fellow municipal utilities. Since then, however, the destination changed to Macon, Georgia, due to the hurricane changing track more towards the north.

“Now they’re kind of staging and waiting to see if we’ll get dispatched to a different community, which we anticipate will happen but we haven’t heard yet,” Huston said. “It was definitely different this time in terms of the timing. From what we’ve heard from our reps at the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities, which helps coordinate mutual aid in Iowa and connect us with the utilities in other states, it sounded like the Florida governor may have pushed communities to be a little more proactive this time around.”

Huston added that he and the crews don’t yet know the specifics of how much work they’ll need to do or how long they’ll stay. Based on last year, he said that he expected it to be only a few days. So far, around 350,000 homes are without power between Florida and Georgia, with the number expected to grow. Regardless of how much work they’ll end up doing, Huston shared that he saw the occasion as a good training experience for the participating line workers to practice safety.

“It’s always a challenge because you’re in a different environment than what you’re used to and you’re working with different crews from different utilities that have their own different rules and expectations, and then trying to coordinate a response with a much larger team than what the utility’s used to,” he said. “It’s something we always stress with our team when we go down there, just be extra careful and watch out for each other. As difficult of a week as it is, the first priority is making sure everybody comes home safe.”

Huston also took a moment to thank the three-man crew, which he referred to as very talented and skilled, for their efforts. He also thanked their families.

“It’s a sacrifice for them, as well, to send their loved one on a response to what can be a scary situation,” he said.

