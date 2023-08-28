MUSCATINE – Last week, Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) announced that it would be shutting down its in-house confined space team in order to fully use and support the Muscatine Fire Department and its confined space response team.

“Basically, we made the decision to disband our confined space rescue team,” Jim Garrison, Safety and Training Manager for MPW said. “We wanted to rely more on the fire department.”

He then added that the MPW team was made up of volunteers, and that they still have their original jobs that they had outside of the volunteer team, which was already struggling to find the proper time to train its members in-between their job requirements.

With this action, MPW also gave the fire department its equipment in order to be used for in-house fire department training, with a dedicated set being used specifically for recruit academies.

According to Garrison, this is just the latest point in the partnership that the two groups have had with each other. Other instances of MPW supporting the Muscatine Fire Dept. have been through using its facilities and resources to give the fire dept. opportunities to train for rescue scenarios and HAZMAT operations as well as offering fire department members tours of the full MPW facility in order to assure that the department’s newest members know the layout in case of an emergency.

In regards to supporting the fire department, Garrison noted just how much it does beyond just putting out fires or providing EMS for those with medical needs.

“Muscatine has a lot of industry, and our industries in Muscatine do a lot of things safely, but there is still potential for disasters happening and our fire department has to be equipped to handle those situations,” he said. “Not only that, but they have to be trained in different specific responses and rescue.”

Looking ahead, MPW will be soon be providing the Muscatine Fire Dept. with another training opportunity, with this one being focused on trench rescue and using MPW’s hydraulic shoring equipment. This is training that MPW tries to provide every two years.

“It’s for our benefit and theirs, since they sometimes have a hard time finding time to do all the training that’s needed,” Garrison said. “We learn from them and they learn from us.”

In a public press release, City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison referred to the relationship between MPW and the city’s fire department to be a “blessing," thanking MPW for the great opportunities that it has presented to the department over the years and adding that he and the city looked forward to continuing to build the working relationship that they have.