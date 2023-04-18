After first being announced in 2021, the team at Muscatine Power and Water are ready to begin its next step toward providing speedy internet, cable and other services to as much of Muscatine County.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, MPW will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its fiber extension project at the HON Geneva parking lot, 2900 Iowa Highway 22, currently where MPW’s services end. This groundbreaking will serve as a celebration for the project’s long-awaited start and will include refreshments as well as demonstrations of MPW services.

Through this expansion, it is expected that over 200 Muscatine County homes will have access to MPW internet, TV and phone services within the next year, with many of these homes being ones that have requested services from MPW for years.

“We’re going to be adding all the neighborhoods along Highway 22 almost to Fairport,” Mitch Zytnowski, manager of marketing and sales for MPW, explained. “Up until this point, they haven’t been served by the fiber network. So we’re going to be bringing our high-speed gigabyte internet into those communities, and we’re excited about that.”

The fiber expansion project was partially funded by the state’s Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant program, with MPW first receiving the grant in 2021. Without this grant, Zytnowski emphasized that it would not have been possible for MPW to build the infrastructure required for these expanded services.

“It’s really satisfying to know that we’re finally at this point, and as with anything that involves government grants, it’s a little more time-consuming than if you had just decided to build it,” he continued. “Along with Highway 22, there’s also going to be a few more extensions that are not part of the grant program but are close enough and adjacent enough to our existing network that we can add them.”

These other expansion locations include south of the Muscatine airport, Highway 61, Musquota Drive, Tina Street and Townsend Circle.

“We’re getting started on those areas right away, and as soon as our mainline crew is finished there, they’re going to move onto the Highway 22 project,” Zytnowski said.

Zytnowski estimated the project would take about a year to complete. Depending on where their home is located, however, certain groups that are closer to HON Geneva will receive their services sooner rather than later.

Although homeowners within the Highway 22 expansion area as well as the public in general are invited to this groundbreaking ceremony and to share their questions about the fiber project with MPW representatives, it is requested that those interested in attending RSVP either by phone (563-263-2631) or by email (rsvp@mpw.org) before Wednesday, April 26.