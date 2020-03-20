MPW to suspend disconnections and late fees

Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) has announced plans to temporarily suspend disconnections for all customers’ electric, water, and communications services during the coronavirus COVID-19 public health emergency. The Utility also plans to waive late fees.

“The last thing we want our customers to worry about now is whether they will be without power or other essential services,” Huston said.

Though it’s unknown how long this state of emergency will last, MPW continues its commitment of community support by heeding the advice of medical professionals and working with state and local officials and industry leaders. MPW‘s key focus is to ensure the safety and well-being of customers and employees while also adhering to established CDC and Iowa DHS health protocols.

For our most recent, detailed updates impacting MPW customers, visit www.mpw.org/covid19alerts

