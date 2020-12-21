MPW unveils new outage map designed to expedite repairs

MUSCATINE – With the unveiling of a new electrical outage map at the recent Muscatine Board of Water, Electric and Communications Trustee meeting, Muscatine Power and Water feels response time to outages will be cut way down with the new addition.

The map, which was the highlight of the virtual annual Power Breakfast event, is a one-stop site for customers to see if there is an outage and how extensive the outage is. The map can provide a street-level view and show the number of outages as well as the areas impacted. Customers can see the map by visiting the MPW website at http://www.mpw.org/utilities/electric/outage-map-report-an-outage/.

“Some of the cool things that we have been able to do is use equipment that is actually used for the communications utility, the ONT which stands for optical network terminal,” spokesperson Erika Cox said. “We wrote a program that would notify us if ONT lost power and if it's power we wrote a different program that will populate the information on the outage map. Basically, we can get in just a few seconds if there is an electrical outage in our system.”

