MPW unveils new outage map designed to expedite repairs

MUSCATINE – With the unveiling of a new electrical outage map at the recent Muscatine Board of Water, Electric and Communications Trustee meeting, Muscatine Power and Water feels response time to outages will be cut way down with the new addition.
The map, which was the highlight of the virtual annual Power Breakfast event, is a one-stop site for customers to see if there is an outage and how extensive the outage is. The map can provide a street-level view and show the number of outages as well as the areas impacted. Customers can see the map by visiting the MPW website at http://www.mpw.org/utilities/electric/outage-map-report-an-outage/.
“Some of the cool things that we have been able to do is use equipment that is actually used for the communications utility, the ONT which stands for optical network terminal,” spokesperson Erika Cox said. “We wrote a program that would notify us if ONT lost power and if it's power we wrote a different program that will populate the information on the outage map. Basically, we can get in just a few seconds if there is an electrical outage in our system.”
Cox said the benefit is increased performance. In the past, she said, the company had to rely on customers calling in to know where outages were occurring. When a customer called in and reported the outage to customer service, the department would log the account. Cox called it a “manual process” as workers had to take dozens if not hundreds of calls during an outage. By using the new system, MPW will be able to determine an outage in seconds and dispatch a crew to the area much faster than before.
With the new map system, outages can be identified in seconds. The system can sometimes identify the issue to the transformer level.
The system also frees up MPW customer service reps to take calls that may be more important, such as reports of a downed line or a line that is sparking. Cox said those are emergency situations that require callers to be able to get through quickly and that previously such calls may have gotten lost with hundreds of other customers reporting an outage.
Cox said if a customer goes to the map and sees an outage listed, they will know they do not have to call in. She said there are issues dealing with public safety that MPW wants customers to call in about. If no outage is noted, there is also a link that an outage can be reported or the customer can call in at 1-563-263-2631.
