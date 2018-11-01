Muscatine Power and Water is still working to address internet service issues.
A post on its Facebook page read:
"Many residential and business customers are continuing to experience internet service issues. We continue to monitor external issues and are working diligently to resolve any local issues as soon as possible. We understand people are attempting to reach us via phone, email and messenger. We are fully staffed and are getting to as many people as we possibly can. We truly appreciate your patience as we all await a full resolution to the internet issues we're all experiencing."
An area outage map may be viewed at https://downdetector.com/status/level3/map/.
Service problems began yesterday afternoon. MPW spokesperson Erika Cox said the issue is not with MachLink but with internet service providers MPW connects to outside of the local Muscatine network.
Updates will be provided on Facebook.
