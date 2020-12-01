'Mr. Christmas' continues his Yule Tide display

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During his time making the ornate front yard display, he earned the nickname “Mr. Christmas.” He hopes the giant tree lighting lets people know Mr. Christmas is still there and still trying to bring the joy of Christmas to them.

He also donated two candle wreaths that will be placed near the tree. Last year, Lange very generously donated banners and lighted garland that were placed at the Sycamore and Chestnut intersections of Second Street.

Lange still has a display at his new riverfront home on Highway 22, with several trees containing lights and a large sign in his window. He prefers to wait until about a week before Christmas to turn it on for people to enjoy. He said that he prefers doing more inside the house and usually has an open house every year – except this year.

“I’m afraid we are not going to have an open house,” he said. “I don’t think many people would show up, and they probably shouldn’t.”