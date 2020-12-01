'Mr. Christmas' continues his Yule Tide display

MUSCATINE – With the 36th annual Muscatine Holiday Stroll kicking off Thursday and with the annual lighting of the community Christmas tree slated for 5:30 p.m. Friday, the reigning "Mr. Christmas" in Muscatine hopes everyone can find the Christmas spirit, even in the time of COVID-19.
Jerry Lange, who originally donated the 18-foot tree for the stroll, had long had the finest Christmas yard display in town at his Mulberry Avenue home. Each year he would set up the ornate displays with care for the viewing of people driving past. When he moved out into the country, he thought donating the tree to the city would be a wonderful follow up to his years of decorating.
“Christmas is a special time,” Lange said. “The birth of Christ is what it is all about and it kind of widens their spirit.”
Lange plans to attend the tree lighting ceremony. The tree lighting ceremony will be shown virtually on the Muscatine Journal and on the First National Bank of Muscatine Facebook pages.
Lange said he began decorating his yard in memory of his father. After losing his father at the age of 4, Lange’s mother showed him a photo of his father with a lighted tree. Deciding he wanted to continue the tradition, he began putting up lighted decorations. While the event started small, he said it had grown over the years. He recalls the life-sized nativity as his favorite.
During his time making the ornate front yard display, he earned the nickname “Mr. Christmas.” He hopes the giant tree lighting lets people know Mr. Christmas is still there and still trying to bring the joy of Christmas to them.
He also donated two candle wreaths that will be placed near the tree. Last year, Lange very generously donated banners and lighted garland that were placed at the Sycamore and Chestnut intersections of Second Street.
Lange still has a display at his new riverfront home on Highway 22, with several trees containing lights and a large sign in his window. He prefers to wait until about a week before Christmas to turn it on for people to enjoy. He said that he prefers doing more inside the house and usually has an open house every year – except this year.
“I’m afraid we are not going to have an open house,” he said. “I don’t think many people would show up, and they probably shouldn’t.”
This year the holiday stroll will be done over three days instead of just in one night to encourage social distancing. The roads will not be closed off. Again this year, Miss Louise’s School of Dance students will perform in the Sherwin Williams storefront window. There is a window display contest sponsored by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Participants can vote for their favorite downtown storefront window.
There is a $50 gift card giveaway; people can sign up for it at participating businesses. These businesses include: Creations by Oz, Chicharo’s Mexican Grill, Black Pearl Café, Feather Your Nest, Sunrise Galleries, Red & Lee, Wild Thing, Proof Social, Skinny’s BBQ, and Pointy End Picks & Pawns. This is made possible by John Beckey of Beckey Insurance & Financial Services.
