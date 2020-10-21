Muddy River Bait n' Tackle shop to close on Oct. 31, according to owner

MUSCATINE — Sometimes a visit to a favorite bait shop can be just as enjoyable as the fishing trip itself.
For many locals Muddy River Bait n' Tackle was that shop.
After five years of business, owner Fred Harroun announced on his Facebook page that he would be closing his bait shop, located at 926 Grandview Ave., at the end of October. Owning a bait shop was something he had always wanted to do, and with the help of his son, he was able to open one up.
Harroun said the main reason he is closing is his building was sold, and the price of rent increased.
“You don’t make a lot of money in a bait shop,” he said. “You kind of break even. My wife and I are both in our 60s and are both retired. … We decided we’re not taking money out of our own pocket to keep this thing going.”
This isn’t the first time Muddy River closed because of rent. Three years ago, Harroun closed the original Muddy River location because of the same issue.
He said bait prices have increased, saying they've gone up by 100% since last year. With the city planning road work in front of his shop, location became a concern.
“The only thing that really saved us this year was that because of this COVID-19 situation, people are out of work and people are fishing because they had to have something to do,” Harroun said. With temperatures dropping and the slow season for fishing returning, the shop doesn't seem sustainable.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s sad when you own a bait shop and you’ve only gotten to fish twice since opening,” he added. “It’s time for my wife and me to enjoy ourselves.”
Harroun said he is sad to see the shop go, and it was hard for him to write the Facebook post announcing the closure.
“We worked hard to build it up, and we’ve got a good clientele,” he said. Harroun added he was touched by the kind comments he received on his post. “I feel like I’m letting them down a little.”
Harroun's favorite part of owning a bait shop were seeing kids take up fishing.
“When I first started, I started giving fishing poles away to kids,” he said. Throughout his five years of business he’s given away almost 200 fishing poles.
“The kids I gave fishing poles to five years ago still remember it,” Harroun said. “They come in, give you a hug — I’ve just got a great bunch of people. They trusted us to take care of them, and they’re all like family. We had a lot of fun with them, talking and listening to their stories and looking at the pictures that kids brought in. … It’s just sad to have to close, but it is what it is.”
With his shop closing, Mitchell’s Arms and Bait Shop at Park Avenue is now the only bait shop left in Muscatine.
“They’ve got a nice bait shop there, and they’ve actually contacted me about working with them,” Harroun said, “so I might be doing that, but I haven’t decided yet.”
“We appreciated all the business that people have done with us," he said. "We saw the same customers all the time, and we really did have a good clientele.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!