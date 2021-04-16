Mulberry Elementary fifth grade class ranks first in national math competition

MUSCATINE – This Friday, instead of decimals and fractions, Mrs. Laura McDonald’s 5th grade math class at Mulberry Elementary was filled with cookies, confetti and playtime – and all for a well-deserved celebration.
Through the past week, Mrs. McDonald’s class participated in a National Sumdog Math Competition, a competition that happens several times a year where any class can compete with other elementary school classes from across the country in answering as many math questions correctly as possible. These questions range from word problems and geometry to graphs and pre-algebra.
“All of the students that in this class are in the Course 1 Pre-AP math program that was started a few years ago,” McDonald explained, “So they are some smarty-pants to begin with, when it comes to math.”
At the beginning of the school year, her students had to take a 200 question diagnostic test through Sumdog. This test assessed and placed her students at a fifth grade level, despite all the time they spent out of school due to the pandemic. According to McDonald, this is the first time in 10 years one of her classes has tested this high.
“This group didn’t even have a fourth quarter of fourth grade, and they still came into fifth grade testing at a fifth grade level, so that first off was the biggest – and happiest – surprise for me,” she said. Of course, the happy surprises kept coming, such as when her class placed fourth in a December 2020 Sumdog competition, eventually culminating in this month’s competition.
Taking place virtually over a course of five days, over 1,500 classes and over 12,000 students competed in April’s National Sumdog Math Competition. Through their efforts, McDonald’s students were able to earn a first place win, putting Iowa at the very top of Sumdog’s ranking list.
“They worked really hard on this. Not only did every single student finish their 1000 questions… but they came out with a class average of 908 points out of 1000,” McDonald said, “In all the years that we’ve done this, I’ve never had a class get a score of 908. It’s just phenomenal.”
Even Superintended Clint Christopher took the time to stop by and join in the festivities, calling McDonald’s students “an entire class of math-letes.”
When speaking to her students about the accomplishment, McDonald wanted to emphasize just how impressive and important this accomplishment was. “Someday you’ll look back on this, and you’ll realize the hard work and effort that went into this, and how proud you will be of yourself,” she told them, “This is a really big deal. It’s usually the East coast teams that win, and you guys put the Midwest back up on the map.”
Additionally, student Sam Recker won first place individually with an outstanding score of 999 out of 1000 points. He tied with another student who also scored 999, sharing the first place ranking with them. Several other students in the class also ranked within the Top 50.
“It feels really good to be ranked first,” Recker said, “This whole thing was a team effort, and all of us had to synergize and work together to get first place.” He added that he is going to try and aim for another first place score in future Sumdog competitions.
McDonald’s class has one more National Sumdog competition, as well as one local Mississippi Bend AEA contest, before the end of the school year. Though it may be hard to top this win, her students made it clear that they’re going to try to do just as good next time, if not better.
As for McDonald herself, she said that she hoped her students would continue participating in competitions that challenge them academically as they go through school, and that they acknowledge their stamina and perseverance along with continuing to keep a good attitude when it comes to learning and testing.
“I know they’re capable, but it’s been fun to watch their growth in just their stamina and their wanting to do better and that excitement of ‘oh, we can make it further’. For me, it’s just exciting to see that they really want to achieve, especially after the year they’ve had in 2020,” she said, “My hat is off to them for sticking in there and tackling everything I give them. I’ve never had a class quite like it.”