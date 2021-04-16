Mulberry Elementary fifth grade class ranks first in national math competition

“It feels really good to be ranked first,” Recker said, “This whole thing was a team effort, and all of us had to synergize and work together to get first place.” He added that he is going to try and aim for another first place score in future Sumdog competitions.

McDonald’s class has one more National Sumdog competition, as well as one local Mississippi Bend AEA contest, before the end of the school year. Though it may be hard to top this win, her students made it clear that they’re going to try to do just as good next time, if not better.

As for McDonald herself, she said that she hoped her students would continue participating in competitions that challenge them academically as they go through school, and that they acknowledge their stamina and perseverance along with continuing to keep a good attitude when it comes to learning and testing.

“I know they’re capable, but it’s been fun to watch their growth in just their stamina and their wanting to do better and that excitement of ‘oh, we can make it further’. For me, it’s just exciting to see that they really want to achieve, especially after the year they’ve had in 2020,” she said, “My hat is off to them for sticking in there and tackling everything I give them. I’ve never had a class quite like it.”

