Mulberry Elementary reports second case of COVID-19

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday afternoon, Mulberry Elementary School reported its second case of COVID-19.

This new case comes nine days after the first reported case at the school. This most recent case was not contracted from inside the school, officials said.

The identity of the confirmed cases are kept private by federal law. Parents of any students who may have been in close contract with the individual are being contacted.

The total number of COVID-19 cases within the Muscatine Community School District has reached 18, current and recovered.

According to Director of Communications Tony Loconsole, both the school and the district were advised by Muscatine County Public Health in the decision to not quarantine any additional students or classrooms in this case.

Classes will continue as usual, with scheduled in-person classes also being permitted at this time. The state has determined the decision to go strictly virtual would happen once the county positivity rate exceeds 15% and the school's absentee rate hits 10%.

