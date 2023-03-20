With the final phase of pre-construction design wrapping up, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine — in coordination with the Muscatine Health Support Fund and UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine — announced last week that the Mulberry Health Clinic Project is scheduled to have its groundbreaking this June.

“We are excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of this new facility in the Muscatine community. We know that offering robust medical services and facilities locally helps the community to grow and thrive,” Rachel Pohl, BSN, RN, executive director of UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine, said.

First announced in March 2022, the project was seen as a way to further expand and increase access to local health services. It is set to be three floors and 42,000 square feet. Additionally, with it being attached to the main building, the clinic will also provide patients and faculty with easy access to the hospital’s lab and radiology as well as in-patient and out-patient services.

“The updated building will be more convenient, more efficient for patients and will better accommodate a growing number of providers,” Pohl continued. “With close proximity to Trinity Muscatine hospital, the clinic provides easy access for patients, reduces transportation barriers and allows for more collaborative care between the hospital and clinic.”

Although this is the latest update to the project, Jamie Leza, VP of operations, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, stated there have not been any major changes to the previously shared design of the new clinic.

“It will continue to include room for four additional provider spaces, as well as improved spaces for the 20 existing providers, as a Patient Centered Medical Home,” she said. “This model is an approach to delivering high-quality, cost-effective primary care using a patient-centered, culturally appropriate and team-based approach.”

Previously, Russell Construction was selected as the General Contractor because of its vast portfolio of projects completed in the health care clinic market. Once construction begins, substantial completion of the project is expected by December 2024. In the meantime, the current clinic will continue being in operation during the new clinic’s construction.

“We do not anticipate any disruptions at Trinity Muscatine while construction takes place,” Pohl assured. “We will keep everyone updated throughout the process and thank everyone as we break ground on this exciting addition.”

In regards to the project’s cost, more than $13 million in philanthropic funds have since been pledged and donated to the project, which is expected to cost $20 million to build.

“We are grateful for the generosity of local donors and businesses who contributed to the project before we even began asking and doubled the impact of their gift with the matching commitment from KENT Corporation,” Leza said. “Additional contributions will continue to offset the $20 million building expense and local bank financing will supplement the vast collective of community donations.”

For those who would like to donate to the project and have it matched by KENT Corporation, contact Jamie Leza at the Community Foundation at jleza@givinggreater.org or call 563-264-3863. Additional information on the Mulberry Health Clinic project can be found at www.givinggreater.org/clinic.