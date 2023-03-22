After over a year of waiting, Muscatine’s public transit system, also known as MuscaBus, was finally able to add two new buses to its fleet this week, with both buses receiving their first passengers.

“We’re so excited,” Transit Supervisor Amy Fortenbacher said.

The two new buses are low-floor buses which allows for only one step to get on, a direct contrast from the other MuscaBuses currently in the fleet, all of which have a raised floor with three steps to get on. The new buses also have a ramp for wheelchair passengers to use instead of a lift.

“We think that it’s definitely going to be a lot easier for people in a wheelchair or a walker to get on the bus,” Fortenbacher said. “Wheelchair users can just use the ramp instead of needing to be lifted up into the air, so it’s just a little more dignified.”

Fortenbacher added that this, in addition to the high level of approval it was getting from other cities who had a bus like it, was the main reason why this style of buses was chosen for the two new buses in the fleet. With it being so passenger-friendly to those with physical and mental disabilities, the two new buses will be used as shuttle buses and paratransit instead of being used on regular routes.

According to Fortenbacher, the two new buses were ordered in January 2022 after being purchased through a state contract that allows for bus replacement. Funds from the contract as well as CARES funds were used to buy the two buses.

Although they were originally meant to take only about half a year to arrive in Muscatine, material shortages and other delays pushed this arrival date back to 2023. Once the new busses arrived at the end of January of this year, Public Works took several weeks to prepare them for the road, placing proper logo and signage on them and installing additional features like fare boxes and CB radios.

“It took some extra time, and I would have liked to have gotten them on the road in February, but thankfully they’re on the road now,” Fortenbacher said. “They’ve been picking up passengers, and everybody seems to be excited to get on the new bus.”

Fortenbacher said she wasn’t sure if MuscaBus would eventually replace all its current buses with this new style. Although they have been received well so far, she noted that along with being slightly more expensive, the new buses seat 14 passengers instead of 16-18 like the other MuscaBuses in the fleet.

“It’ll depend on demand at the time of replacement,” she said. “If we’re taking a lot more passengers on the route buses, then we will continue with the larger buses. But if not, then yeah we would definitely like to move to the new style of buses.”

With this new level of convenience for its passengers who may depend on public transit, Fortenbacher said she hoped residents would take notice of MuscaBus and that these new buses give it a fresh look of sorts.

“If somebody needs a ride from their home and they have a mobility issue that keeps them from driving their own car, they’re welcome to call us,” she said.

MuscaBus fare is $2, and pick-up appointments must be made at least a day in advance. To make an appointment, residents can call MuscaBus at 563-263-8152.