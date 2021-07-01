MuscaBus announces its 2021 Driver of the Year

MUSCATINE – MuscaBus driver Joe Bottoms has been named MuscaBus Driver of the Year.
Bottoms was recognized at the 2021 Iowa Public Transit Association’s (IPTA) Annual Meeting and Training Conference, held virtually this week.
Bottoms, a city bus driver for over two years, was nominated by the Muscatine Department of Public Works Public Transit division. According to Transit Supervisor Amy Fortenbacher, Bottoms exceeded all of the criteria needed for the title. This criteria included working at least 780 hours and at least 95 percent of all scheduled shifts, having no accidents or moving violations while on the job, and having no documented incidents or complaints.
“(Bottoms) is a great driver,” Fortenbacher said, “He is very friendly to all of our passengers, providing excellent customer service, and is a wonderful ambassador for MuscaBus.”
Bottoms said he was surprised by the award, having not even been aware of its existence before his nomination.
“There are plenty of good MuscaBus drivers out there, and I am very thankful that I have been selected out of them,” Bottoms said. “I don’t really enjoy a lot of attention, but I’m glad that I can represent the company and that they think enough of me to have me be Driver of the Year, and I thank them for that.”
Bottoms said he enjoys the people he meets during his drives and having a chance to know them briefly.
“You meet all sorts of individuals, and some of the things that come out of their mouths is very interesting,” he said. “They’ll talk politics or you’ll hear stories of where they’ve been. I like asking people where they’re from, getting to know them a little bit and have conversations with them. It’s just neat to hear their stories.”
Bottoms also enjoys being the one to help his riders safely get around town.
“MuscaBus provides very good transportation for people who might not have a car due to different reasons, and it’s just nice to be able to get them to where they need to be,” he said. “If I can make their day just a little bit better, then that’s a good thing.”
To learn more about the MuscaBus, its pricing and its routes, visit the “Public Transit” page on the City of Muscatine website.