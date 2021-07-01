MuscaBus announces its 2021 Driver of the Year

MUSCATINE – MuscaBus driver Joe Bottoms has been named MuscaBus Driver of the Year.

Bottoms was recognized at the 2021 Iowa Public Transit Association’s (IPTA) Annual Meeting and Training Conference, held virtually this week.

Bottoms, a city bus driver for over two years, was nominated by the Muscatine Department of Public Works Public Transit division. According to Transit Supervisor Amy Fortenbacher, Bottoms exceeded all of the criteria needed for the title. This criteria included working at least 780 hours and at least 95 percent of all scheduled shifts, having no accidents or moving violations while on the job, and having no documented incidents or complaints.

“(Bottoms) is a great driver,” Fortenbacher said, “He is very friendly to all of our passengers, providing excellent customer service, and is a wonderful ambassador for MuscaBus.”

Bottoms said he was surprised by the award, having not even been aware of its existence before his nomination.

