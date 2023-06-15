Two members of the MuscaBus team were honored recently at the annual Iowa Public Transit Association (IPTA) conference, held last Friday, June 9, in Coralville. Jada Peiffer was selected as the 2023 MuscaBus Driver of the Year, while Helen Cooper was named 2023 MuscaBus Dispatcher of the Year.

In order to qualify for driver of the year, the driver has to have worked at least 780 hours, at least 95% of all scheduled work and have no documented incidents or complaints and no fault accidents or moving violations. Peiffer ended up exceeding this criteria, according to Transit Supervisor Amy Fortenbacher, who shared that Peiffer had actually worked the most hours out of all the drivers in the past year.

“Peiffer has been a great driver,” Fortenbacher said in a public statement. “She always greets everyone with a smile and is very friendly and dependable. I am thankful she is a driver for MuscaBus.”

According to Peiffer, part of the interest in driving the MuscaBus came from her family’s history with it, namely her grandfather who also worked as a MuscaBus driver. Beyond that, she shared that she has also enjoyed seeing the community and meeting with new people through her job.

Peiffer, alongside Toni Hollingshed, also had a chance to represent MuscaBus during the 35th Annual IPTA/Iowa DOT State ROADEA, an annual competition that tests the driving skills of drivers across Iowa.

As for Cooper, since first moving into the dispatch position she has gained a reputation for providing excellent service. But for her, it’s just all part of the job.

“I love that I am helping people in the community and making a difference,” Cooper said in a public statement.

In addition to keeping MuscaBus drivers informed and its customers satisfied, Cooper added that although she has still had to overcome many challenges while on the job, she has also appreciated the resilience that she has gained through the position.

“I have also had to juggle many different situations in my life at once, such as working full-time and going to college full-time with three children,” Cooper said. “This has helped me to become very good at multi-tasking, and that helps me with my day-to-day experiences as a dispatcher.”

This is the first time that IPTA has presented a dispatcher of the year award, taking nominations from all 35 transit systems in Iowa. For Fortenbacher, she shared that it was Cooper’s willingness to cover shifts and make sure the needs of drivers and customers were met that earned her the nomination.

“We would not be able to provide this great service without Cooper’s commitment to MuscaBus,” Fortenbacher said.