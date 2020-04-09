MuscaBus: No face covering, no ride policy enacted

MUSCATINE – With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threatening Iowa, the City of Muscatine MuscaBus has enacted a rule to require a new piece of personal safety gear.
Beginning Friday, April 10, the service will enact a no face covering – no ride policy for those using the service. All passengers will be required to wear face coverings that covers the nose and mouth while on the bus. The bus service will have a limited number of face coverings that can be provided to riders through April 12. The new policy is expected to continue at least through May 1, according to the Muscatine Department of Public Works.
“It was a directive that was passed down,” Muscatine communications manager Kevin Jenison said. “State and federal guidelines. We know transit riding is one of the easiest ways to transmit the disease. We’ve taken the step locally to limit that.”
Earlier this month, the MuscaBus suspended all bus routes from April 6 to at least April 30, but are offering free shuttle bus rides to the public during this time period. Anyone who would like to schedule a ride can call (563) 263-8152. Ride appointments are on a first come, first served basis and rides will only be provided to the doctor, work, and the grocery store. The rides are available from 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
While officials still stress staying home as much as possible as the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19, a face covering is now recommended for people who have to go out in public. The covering can be homemade, with many online sites showing how to make a covering out of household items. It is asked that surgical masks or N95 masks be saved for frontline health care workers. The coverings are meant to keep anyone who might have contracted the virus and not have symptoms from transferring it to someone else.
Muscatine Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said people wearing a cloth covering on their faces should not touch the cover once it is in place. She also said people should launder the coverings after each use. She also stresses the importance of keeping social distance of 6 feet or more away from other people when in public. She also said hand washing is very important.
“That helps contain and reduce spread of a known virus seeking humans as a host to transfer from person to person,” she said. “That’s why communications from our governor and the Iowa Department of Public Health are extremely important. People may feel it is repetitive, but it’s what we know to work effectively.”
Roby Williams said the IDPH web site has instructions for people to create their own face coverings. The site can be found by going online to https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/COVID-19%20Guidance%20for%20Cloth%20Face%20Coverings4_6_20.pdf.
