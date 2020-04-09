MuscaBus: No face covering, no ride policy enacted

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE – With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic threatening Iowa, the City of Muscatine MuscaBus has enacted a rule to require a new piece of personal safety gear.

Beginning Friday, April 10, the service will enact a no face covering – no ride policy for those using the service. All passengers will be required to wear face coverings that covers the nose and mouth while on the bus. The bus service will have a limited number of face coverings that can be provided to riders through April 12. The new policy is expected to continue at least through May 1, according to the Muscatine Department of Public Works.

“It was a directive that was passed down,” Muscatine communications manager Kevin Jenison said. “State and federal guidelines. We know transit riding is one of the easiest ways to transmit the disease. We’ve taken the step locally to limit that.”

Earlier this month, the MuscaBus suspended all bus routes from April 6 to at least April 30, but are offering free shuttle bus rides to the public during this time period. Anyone who would like to schedule a ride can call (563) 263-8152. Ride appointments are on a first come, first served basis and rides will only be provided to the doctor, work, and the grocery store. The rides are available from 6:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Saturday.