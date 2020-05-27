MuscaBus route service to resume June 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — Muscatine’s public transit system, MuscaBus, will continue to provide shuttle service through June 28 by appointment only according to Public Transit Supervisor Amy Fortenbacher.

“We have added more buses and have less restrictions on destinations,” Fortenbacher said.

Passengers will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth. Fares will also continue to be suspended through June 28. Those who purchased an April pass will be able to use that pass through July 31.

Regular route service and the collection of fares will resume Monday, June 29.

Bus routes were suspended on April 6 with MuscaBus switching to an appointment-based shuttle service in response to state and federal COVID-19 guidelines. Shuttle bus rides are offered to the public by appointment only on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact MuscaBus for information on destination restrictions. Anyone who needs to schedule an appointment or who has questions about the service can call 563-263-8152. Appointments should be scheduled at least one day in advance and no more than a week in advance.

