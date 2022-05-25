 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MuscaBus to offer free rides to all students during the summer break

  • Updated
  • 0
MuscaBus

From May 27 to Aug. 24, MuscaBus will be offering free rides to all Muscatine students.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE — Starting Friday, May 27, and running until Aug. 24, Muscatine’s Public Transit System is offering free rides to all students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade, including graduating seniors.

According to Transit Supervisor Amy Fortenbacher, MuscaBus has offered free rides over the summer to students since 2013. With the concerns for public health during the pandemic the city did not advertise the service in the past two years.

“We allowed kids to still ride for free, but we wanted to keep ridership to necessary trips,” Fortenbacher explained. “Now that the mask mandate has been lifted, we feel it is a good time to resume these free rides … giving families and older kids the freedom to go to the pool, the library or any other destination on our route buses.”

Although this offer is for all students, only kids ages 12 and older are allowed to ride by themselves on the MuscaBus. Those who are younger must have an adult with them. Additionally, as is with the MuscaBus’ adult riders, all children who ride the MuscaBus are required to have a destination in mind when they get on the bus.

MuscaBus runs from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For information on MuscaBus routes, residents can go to the Public Transit page on the City of Muscatine website.

Information: 563-263-8152

