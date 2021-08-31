MuscaPalooza kicks off Friday along the riverfront

MUSCATINE — This weekend area bands will descend on Muscatine for a musical event that organizer Chad Bishop hopes will be the first year of many and will give new life to the former Great River Days.
On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4, the Muscatine Riverview Center will be the site of the first MuscaPalooza music and art festival. Bishop said he had received a grant of $1,000 from the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to put on the event as well as Muscatine Community Foundation to help with lighting of the event. Bishop said there will be 25 music acts over the two days.
“Some of those are R&B or rap artists and others are full on bands,” he said. “It is not really cover bands. There will be cover songs but what makes this unique is it is a demographic and nitch that doesn’t get served in smaller communities, and that is especially obvious for the indoor part upstairs.”
In addition to the inside of the center, the event will be held all along the riverfront. Bishop said bands will come from Clinton, the Quad Cities, western Iowa, Moline, Ill., West Liberty, Chicago, Ill., and a few Muscatine bands. There will also be 13 art vendors. Bishop commented that Jim Elias from Sunrise Gallery will offer hand painted t-shirts commemorating the event. Other artists include Ben LaFayette, Chris Anderson, Laurie Burk, Sami Pratt, Lyndsay Thomas, Silverwynd Mixed Media, Chastity Gypsysoul
There will also be food trucks.
When asked what inspired him to start this event, Bishop said that he wanted to try something new. He had a similar events scheduled in March and April 2020 but had to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said this is the same thing but it was a year and a half before he was able to “scratch that itch.”
“I came up because of my interest in music and not necessarily music that is other people’s music,” he said.
Bishop commented there will be a beer garden, but the event will be family friendly. He said
For information visit www.muscapalooza.com or the MuscaPalooza Facebook page.