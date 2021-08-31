MuscaPalooza kicks off Friday along the riverfront

MUSCATINE — This weekend area bands will descend on Muscatine for a musical event that organizer Chad Bishop hopes will be the first year of many and will give new life to the former Great River Days.

On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4, the Muscatine Riverview Center will be the site of the first MuscaPalooza music and art festival. Bishop said he had received a grant of $1,000 from the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry to put on the event as well as Muscatine Community Foundation to help with lighting of the event. Bishop said there will be 25 music acts over the two days.

“Some of those are R&B or rap artists and others are full on bands,” he said. “It is not really cover bands. There will be cover songs but what makes this unique is it is a demographic and nitch that doesn’t get served in smaller communities, and that is especially obvious for the indoor part upstairs.”