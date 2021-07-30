Muscatine 19th Amendment Committee donates book proceeds to Domestic Violence Shelter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kautz said it felt like a privilege to enjoy the benefits given to them by women from the past, and they wanted to share these benefits with women of the present.

“It was a good fit for us,” she said, “The shelter’s mission is women empowering women, and we felt that the women we researched did indeed do that.”

“We weren’t expecting this donation at all,” Judy Yates, manager for the Domestic Violence Shelter said. “The week before (the donation), Cindi contacted me and said that they had chosen our program… It was just amazing to see.”

With all the delays caused by the ongoing pandemic, and especially the loss of the shelter’s annual New Beginnings fundraiser for two years in a row, Yates said donations like these felt all the more meaningful.

“Every little bit helps, whether it’s $5 or $1,000, it all goes to a good cause and the community has just really stepped up and looked out for us and our clients that we served,” Yates said. “We live in such a giving and caring community with so many different groups that just believe in our mission and know that we’re saving lives. We’re so honored and just feel so special that (the Amendment Committee) chose us.”

Copies of “Muscatine Women of Influence and Inspiration” are available for sale at several locations in Muscatine, including the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Community Foundation, the Muscatine Art Center, the National Pearl Button Museum and several other local businesses in the downtown area.

