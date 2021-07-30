Muscatine 19th Amendment Committee donates book proceeds to Domestic Violence Shelter

MUSCATINE – In 2019, a year before the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the vote, the Muscatine 19th Amendment Committee started a project to commemorate the occasion. Now, their efforts been published and they are helping women in the present.
Cindi Kautz from the Muscatine 19th Amendment Committee dropped off a $1,000 donation to the MCSA Domestic Violence Shelter this week. The money is proceeds from group’s book, “Muscatine Women of Influence and Inspiration,” copies of which they also donated.
Kautz said her group of about 50 women gathered in 2019 to discuss how to celebrate the anniversary in Muscatine. A small group of writers formed from the initial meeting.
“A group of us decided to research early Muscatine women and see what their contributions were to our community,” she said. “Eventually it was decided that we would choose women that lived in the 20th Century and may have had a connection to the suffrage movement, and then we all picked names, did our research and wrote our essays on them.”
These 14 essays were published monthly and then compiled into a book released in March 2021. Some of the women featured include Mira Hershey who built Hershey Hospital and the Hershey Building, advocate and freedom-fighter Aldeen Davis, Willetta Strahan who was the first dean of Muscatine’s junior college, and Susan Clark Holley, the first black student to integrate into a public school.
Kautz said it felt like a privilege to enjoy the benefits given to them by women from the past, and they wanted to share these benefits with women of the present.
“It was a good fit for us,” she said, “The shelter’s mission is women empowering women, and we felt that the women we researched did indeed do that.”
“We weren’t expecting this donation at all,” Judy Yates, manager for the Domestic Violence Shelter said. “The week before (the donation), Cindi contacted me and said that they had chosen our program… It was just amazing to see.”
With all the delays caused by the ongoing pandemic, and especially the loss of the shelter’s annual New Beginnings fundraiser for two years in a row, Yates said donations like these felt all the more meaningful.
“Every little bit helps, whether it’s $5 or $1,000, it all goes to a good cause and the community has just really stepped up and looked out for us and our clients that we served,” Yates said. “We live in such a giving and caring community with so many different groups that just believe in our mission and know that we’re saving lives. We’re so honored and just feel so special that (the Amendment Committee) chose us.”
Copies of “Muscatine Women of Influence and Inspiration” are available for sale at several locations in Muscatine, including the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Community Foundation, the Muscatine Art Center, the National Pearl Button Museum and several other local businesses in the downtown area.