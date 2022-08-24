Muscatine Action Committee invites residents to meet incoming refugee family

MUSCATINE — All across Ukraine, refugees who were forced to leave their homes are hoping for some safety and a chance to get back on their feet.

Over the past several months, a local group has done all it can to try and help these refugees — and soon, the entire Muscatine community will have the chance to help one family settle in and maybe feel just a bit more at home.

On Sept. 7, a family of four Ukrainian refugees — Serhii Luka, his wife Svitlana and their twin 13-year old daughters, Vira and Nadilla, will be arriving in Muscatine. This was made possible through the efforts of the Muscatine Action Committee for Ukraine, which was first started in early March as a response to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Walter Conlon, one of the members of the Action Committee, said that he was already familiar with the country before joining the group.

“I have a lot of friends and also some relatives in Ukraine, and I’ve been there many times,” he said. “One of the people I knew was a guy who used to work for the U.S. Government, and I had known him in a professional capacity before we got to be friends.”

Unfortunately, Conlon’s friend as well as the man’s family, who previously lived near Kyiv, were forced to evacuate on foot as the war continued to grow. Although they didn’t have a vehicle, soon after leaving their village they were picked up by the Luka family, allowing them all to safely travel together.

“My friend got to know Serhii, and afterwards my friend suggested that we sponsor (the Luka family),” Conlon continued. “I figure (Serhii) is enough of a decent person to take total strangers to safety, and that’s the type of person we don’t mind having around here.”

Following the Luka Family’s arrival in Muscatine, Lori and Paul Carroll, in coordination with the Muscatine Action Committee, will be holding a potluck meal for the family, allowing them a chance to get to know some of their new neighbors and relax a bit. This RSVP-only meal will be held on Sept. 9, with more details coming out closer to the date.

The Luka family will be staying with Dan Stein until they are able to find a place of their own. Over the next few months, the Action Committee will be focused on getting Serhii and Svitlana, who previously worked as a truck driver and laundry cleaner, respectively, work permits so that they can support themselves. Their daughters will also be welcomed into the Muscatine school district.

In the meantime, Conlon is inviting the Muscatine community to help them adjust to life in America, whether that be through getting them something that they may need or through offering them friendship and connection.

“We want to get them integrated into the community as much as possible, so that when they go home, they will have had the positive experience of living in a foreign country, and hopefully that will build stronger ties between the U.S. and Ukraine,” he said.

While there is no set timeline as to when they will be arriving, the Action Committee hopes to bring four other Ukrainian refugee families to Muscatine. Conlon said that he sees an additional positive in this, in that more people coming to Muscatine could help the city grow.

“The more help we can get from other members of the community, the better,” Conlon continued. “This war is a terrible thing, and the more people who have a willingness to step up to the plate and help out, the more people we can help.”

For those interested in attending the Luka Family potluck meal or who wants to know what they can do to help the family when they arrive, they can reach out to Conlon at 563-676-6307 or email him at waltconlon@hotmail.com. They can also stop by the next Action Committee meeting, which will be at the Musser Public Library on Sept. 1 at 10:30 a.m.