Muscatine adding new, weekly farmers market

MUSCATINE – As a way to aid the push to make the south side of Muscatine more inviting, the Muscatine Area Farmers Market will be adding a weekly market to be held on the south side of town to the north of the former Dollar General building.

With less than two weeks before the opening of the downtown market, market master Jennifer DeFosse announced the additional market. The south end market will be held on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. from June through October in the parking lot of 807 Grandview Ave., DeFosse said.

The first southside market will be Tuesday, June 7.

DeFosse said the city contacted her over the winter about the lack of fresh food options in the south end and that the new market will provide people unable to attend the downtown farmers market on Saturdays another option to purchase locally grown produce, fresh-baked goods, soaps, crafts and more

She said she hopes the offerings will be the same as at the Saturday market.

"I know our Tuesday market is going to be smaller than our Saturday market because it is on a weekday and people have other commitments," DeFosse said. "I'm hoping to have 10 or 15 vendors every Tuesday so we have a good variety of produce."

The downtown market will kick off its season from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, on the corner of Cedar and Third streets. The market will continue through the summer and fall on Saturday mornings in the parking lot. DeFosse is expecting a "record turnout" of vendors to the first market. Most of the regular vendors are returning and DeFossee said she receives many inquiries on the market’s Facebook page to enquire about how to join.

She said she believes there will be about 30 vendors at the first market. As the 29th season opens, she recalls her first year and how the first market of the year was lucky to have five vendors.

"It just keeps growing and getting better," she said.

She said the normal music and holiday events would return this year. She has confirmed the Merrill Soap Company, which opened its own store downtown, would be back at the market this year. She also said Monica Duffy and her tasty cinnamon rolls would be returning.

People interested in signing up for the market can message DeFosse on the Muscatine Area Farmers Market Facebook page.

