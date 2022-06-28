Muscatine Administrative Services close in observance of 4th of July holiday

MUSCATINE – As the city prepares for its first downtown 4th of July parade since the beginning of the pandemic, several other city services are expected to shut down or adjust their schedules in observance of the holiday.

According to City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison, all City Administration offices will be closed on Monday, July 4. This will include the administration offices of both the Muscatine Police and Fire Departments, however both departments will still be staffed in case of emergencies.

For non-emergencies during the holiday closure, residents can call 563-264-1550 for any city-related issues, 563-263-9922 for Public Safety, or 563-263-8933 for Public Works.

As for the city’s other services, both the Transfer Station and the Compost Facility will be closed on Monday. There will also not be any refuse collection or bulky waste pick-up. Instead, Monday’s refuse route will be picked up alongside Tuesday’s refuse route on July 5.

Regarding the recycling schedule, it will be a day late for the entire week. Monday’s recycling route will be picked up on Tuesday, Tuesday’s route will be picked up on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, Thursday’s on Friday and finally Friday’s on Saturday.

With this year’s 4th of July parade, Jenison shared that the route isn’t too different from what it has been in previous years. Starting at 2 p.m., parade floats and participants will be lining up on Iowa Avenue from Fulliam Avenue to 2nd Street. Any side streets or intersections connected to these streets will be closed starting at 1 p.m. and will remain closed until the parade is finished.

Due to the construction being done around the new Stanley Center headquarters, the city is asking that residents not congregate in the block of Iowa Avenue from 3rd to 4th Street. With construction already causing the street to be extremely narrow with only one lane open, the city feels that having groups of people in that area could potentially lead to access issues if an emergency were to occur.

For the parade itself, it will begin at Iowa Avenue, go onto 2nd Street, then over to Walnut Street and finally back up 5th Street before ending near the Kum & Go, according to Jenison.

As for those with little ones who can’t wait for the afternoon parade – or who may want to be IN the parade – Musser Public Library will once again be holding its annual children’s parade that same day from 9 to 9:30 a.m. starting at 2nd Street and Pine Street. There is no required dress code, but kids and families are invited to dress up as their favorite book character or wear red-white-and-blue. Participants will receive a free book and a popsicle at the end of the parade.

With Keep Muscatine Beautiful once again holding its Almost Fireworks Fest event down at the Riverfront, residents are reminded that both the old boat launch area of Riverside Park as well as the downriver parking lot, located south of the restrooms and playground area, will be unavailable for use. Boaters wishing to put their boat in the water during the holiday will need to use the new boat launch, which is located on the upriver end of the park.

Almost Fireworks Fest will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Following the event will be a patriotic music-filled concert provided by the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra at Pearl City Station, with the city’s annual fireworks display happening directly after the concert.

