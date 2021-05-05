Muscatine ag teacher part of national Teacher Appreciation Week series

MUSCATINE — The week of May 3-7 is National Teacher & Staff Appreciation Week, and the National Association of Agricultural Educators has made an extra effort to put a spotlight on agriculture teachers.
This week, the NAAE interviewed several ag teachers from across the nation, from New York to Montana to New Mexico. Now NAAE will turn its cameras to Iowa and one of Muscatine’s own: Josh Day.
“I was kind of surprised,” Day said. “I hadn’t been selected for something like this before, so it was all the more surprising to me, and I was just lucky to be able to represent our school district, the state and the Midwest.”
Day is one of four Ag Teacher from Muscatine High School, and is involved with his students in the classroom and in FFA activities. “This is my 12th year teaching,” he said, “and my fourth year at Muscatine.” Before coming to MHS, Day taught at Ames, Belle Plaine and Tipton.
Day emphasized ag teaching was a team effort. “We try to even distribute some duties as we work with around 350 students. We have a pretty unique situation, just to have four ag teachers in the district as well as the ag center and the greenhouse, they allow us to really cater to the needs of the students, which is why I think we’ve been so successful.”
Day has spent time teaching other teachers, which he believed helped him standout to the NAAE. Being one of 100 ‘master teachers’, Day has led other teachers from across the U.S. in learning Curriculum for Agriculture Science Education (CASE).
“I’ve worked as a CASE Master Teacher for eight years now to help teach other ag teachers the CASE curriculum,” he said, “Whether it's like animal science, ag mechanics or natural resources, where other teachers will come to a two week training period, and I’ll help lead that. They aren’t just handed the curriculum and told good luck, we actually spend time going through it and teaching it.”
Having already recorded the interview, Day said he talked about the value of the CASE curriculum, and his journey to become an ag teacher.
“Since its Teacher Appreciation Week, I was able to give shoutouts to the Louisa-Muscatine program, which I graduated from in 2004, and I talked about the teachers I met at Kirkwood and Iowa State, as well,” he said, “I appreciate the support I’ve gotten there, and I think they all made a big difference for where I’m at today and why I decided to get into ag education.”
Many ag instructors had similar stories of having teachers believing them, even if the students didn’t see the potential in themselves, and said it's important to acknowledge that. “It makes a big difference.”
As for being given his own appreciation, Day said that he along with the other Muscatine teachers were thankful for this, as well.
“At Muscatine, we all kind of work together, and I think we wouldn’t be able to do near as many things without the number of staff and teachers that we have here,” he said. “We do it definitely for the students, and sometimes the by-product of that is that we’ll get recognized. Although that’s not the reason we’re doing it, we’re happy to see students succeed and give them those opportunities.”
“Sometimes teachers, whether it be Ag. or otherwise, don’t always see the impact that they have on students, and sometimes they may never know. So if at some point, if a teacher has made an impact on your life, let them know. Whether it’s a short message or phone call, it would be good to hear for a lot of teachers,” he said.
Residents can watch Day’s interview on the NAAE Facebook page, facebook.com/NAAEagedu, at 10:10 a.m. Friday, May 7.