Muscatine ag teacher part of national Teacher Appreciation Week series

“I’ve worked as a CASE Master Teacher for eight years now to help teach other ag teachers the CASE curriculum,” he said, “Whether it's like animal science, ag mechanics or natural resources, where other teachers will come to a two week training period, and I’ll help lead that. They aren’t just handed the curriculum and told good luck, we actually spend time going through it and teaching it.”

Having already recorded the interview, Day said he talked about the value of the CASE curriculum, and his journey to become an ag teacher.

“Since its Teacher Appreciation Week, I was able to give shoutouts to the Louisa-Muscatine program, which I graduated from in 2004, and I talked about the teachers I met at Kirkwood and Iowa State, as well,” he said, “I appreciate the support I’ve gotten there, and I think they all made a big difference for where I’m at today and why I decided to get into ag education.”

Many ag instructors had similar stories of having teachers believing them, even if the students didn’t see the potential in themselves, and said it's important to acknowledge that. “It makes a big difference.”

As for being given his own appreciation, Day said that he along with the other Muscatine teachers were thankful for this, as well.