One local FFA teacher hopes a recent award will help her long-term project reach the hands of those who could use it most.

This week it was announced that Muscatine Community School District’s Ashley Wiebe won the 2023 Ideas Unlimited award for the state of Iowa. Wiebe was presented with a plaque at the annual Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators awards banquet last week. As the state winner, she also had the opportunity to present her project at the Region 3 conference.

Meant as a way to encourage state instructors in thinking of how they can improve agricultural education programs, the Ideas Unlimited award goes to an individual or group that has come up with or repurposed a tool or idea that can then be applied to make certain aspects of FFA programs better.

For her project, Wiebe submitted her livestock judging manual, which she created specifically for agriculture instructors to gain a better idea of how to coach a livestock judging team through different tools and methods. The manual itself also is used as a tool in animal science classes or units. The manual is something she had been working on it since graduate school, Wiebe said.

“I was on a very successful team in college, and I’ve coached several pretty successful teams over the years, and I’m really involved in the livestock industry,” Wiebe said. “A lot of other coaches and teachers might be seeking advice on how to make their teams better or how to do a better job coaching, so I just kind of put everything I knew into a handbook, so that way I could hopefully help out some of these teachers.”

Although she appreciated the award and was glad to be recognized, Wiebe said that winning wasn’t her main goal. Rather, she wanted to bring awareness to her manual. With this win, she hopes to be able to find some partners or sponsors that can help her distribute the manual for free or for a low cost to instructors.

“I want to encourage other ag teachers to submit their ideas,” Wiebe said. “I also want to thank all the ag teachers who have contributed to my career and to ag education in general, because it takes an army to get everything done, and teachers helping each other is definitely the goal.”