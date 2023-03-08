Muscatine Against Human Trafficking, in partnership with the Muscatine Rotary Club and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, announced a new opportunity for local youth who are interested in helping spread both awareness and education regarding one of the country’s most prevalent crimes.

From now until April 1, 2023, Muscatine Against Human Trafficking is opening up submissions for its youth poster competition. Open to 16-22 years olds in the Muscatine County area, participants are invited to design and submit posters that can help bring awareness and teach people, specifically the youth, about human trafficking.

In a public statement, Rotary Action Group Against Slavery member Naomi DeWinter explained, “Our group in Muscatine is unique in its focus on youth involvement. Hearing the perspective of college students has helped us understand where there are gaps in educational materials. Even the term ‘human trafficking’ is not widely understood by teens, and yet they are largely targeted by traffickers. We need their help in developing tools that will be engaging, youth-centered and creative.”

Although the design of the posters is up to the participant, one major requirement is that information on the posters must be written in English as well as at least one other language that is represented in Muscatine, such as Spanish.

Additionally, those who are selected as one of the competition’s three winners will have the chance to win a prize, with first place earning $300, second place $200 and third place $100.

“We look forward to receiving many entrants,” DeWinter said.

For more information and rules about the competition, residents can visit https://www.muscatinerotary.org/. Those wishing to submit posters can do so by emailing them to rotaryclubmuscatine@gmail.com.