Muscatine agrees to approach Merge about project

MUSCATINE – After turning down a proposal from Merge Urban Development Group in 2019, the Muscatine City Council agreed Thursday evening to go into talks with the developer to see if there is any possibility of salvaging plans for Carver Corner, a city-owned plot of land along the Mississippi.

During a discussion on how the city plans to use the seven-acre Carver Corner moving forward, council members agreed to see if Merge, a Cedar Falls-based development team that works exclusively on real estate projects within Qualified Opportunity Zones in the Midwest, can be lured back to the table. During the meeting, council member Jeff Osborne said before any other plans could be made, the city should see if there is any interest at all from Merge. He said it is an “integrity issue’ if the council doesn’t close the loop with Merge before looking into other possibilities.

“The council did reconsider engaging Merge and Merge at that time declined to continue working with us,” city administrator Carol Webb said. In discussions with Merge since taking the role of city administrator, Webb said the group indicated wanting to work with a city where they have full support.

In 2019 Merge was the only respondent to the city of Muscatine’s request for proposals for the redevelopment of Carver Corner. The Merge proposal would have brought a $52 million investment into Muscatine. During the Oct. 3, 2019 meeting, the council voted to withdraw from discussions with Merge. During the Oct. 10, 2019 meeting, the council reconsidered and voted to move ahead with the proposal, only to find Merge had withdrawn. The two council members who voted against the discussions twice, Osmond Malcolm and Kelcey Brackett, are no longer council members.

The proposed mixed-use development would have included more than 300 mixed-use residential units and about 20,000 square feet of first-floor rental space. The proposed development would have increased the taxable value of the property by about $32 million. The development would have garnered about $600,000 for the city in tax money.

While most council members agreed Merge should be approached, there was discussion about sending out another request for proposal or a request for qualifications. Council member Dennis Froelich warned if the council only pursued a deal with Merge and did not see what else is available, it could be missing out on something great. Council member Nadine Brockert agreed. Webb said other people have inquired about Carver Corner.

Council member Peggy Gordon said she supported approaching Merge about the project, saying she felt the developer would be a great partner. She referred to the current Carver Corner as an “eyesore with value,” and said she is interested in the residential units.

‘We could have been the Davenport site,” she said. “That could have been us.”

Council member Angie Lewis agreed Merge should be approached. Council member John Jindrich also supported contacting Merge.

“Hopefully Merge is ready to come back into town,” he said.

There has also been discussion given in the city to locate a Peace Village on the site. Mayor Brad Bark said the people who want to build the Peace Village had no funding and no plan. There was also a call in the community to create open spaces or parks.

The city has discussed the site, between Hershey Avenue and Green Street, since the 1990s when it acquired the former Carver Pump property. Since then, the city has invested close to $750,000 in the area through direct costs and soft costs such as maintenance.

