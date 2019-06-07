MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine received a federal aviation grant to fund improvements at the airport.
The funding will allow the city to continue "long range plans to keep building our local airport," said Communications Manager Kevin Jenison.
The $150,000 grant will cover costs to upgrade the airport's runway 12/30 and taxiway B. Jenison said the city has seen an increase in traffic and interest in airport use, and the surface work is part of a larger effort to bring in more people and aircraft.
In Thursday's Muscatine City Council meeting, the council approved June 20 as the date for a public hearing on the airport hangar and apron construction project. Councilmen Kelcey Brackett and Allen Harvey were absent.
The project includes building new hangars at the airport to accommodate new and existing leasers, and improve runway and taxiway paths. Council previously approved a contract with Bolton and Menk engineering for design services.
The city has a great partner in the Federal Aviation Administration, Jenison said, and through the federal and state governments, the city has been able to receive grants or matching funds for airport improvements.
In a news release Thursday, U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack announced the grant and said the airport "plays a critical role in allowing the community to grow, as well as fuel additional economic development throughout the region." He added he is pleased the airport is receiving the competitive funding "helping the airport remain safe."
