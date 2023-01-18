Muscatine Allsteel sales office/showroom set to move to Chicago's Fulton Market

MUSCATINE — Allsteel officially announced that it would be moving its Muscatine sales office and showroom to Fulton Market in Chicago where it will act as the company’s newest Experience Center on Tuesday.

According to Allsteel officials, although this move will mark the closing of the Allsteel facility on the HNI campus, located at 2210 Second St., no jobs will be affected.

The Muscatine building that currently houses the sales office/showroom will be placed on the market in early 2023, while the new Experience Center is set to open in late spring 2023.

In a public statement, Allsteel President Jason Hagedorn said, “As we look at how our brand has evolved, and at the large-scale initiatives we’ve mapped out, we’ve prioritized repositioning our investments to focus where our clients need us and want to interact with us. With this new Experience Center in Fulton Market, a continued focus on sustainable practices, and expanded perspective on the evolving workplace, we are excited about placing our investments in the critical areas we know our clients need us most.”

“The members who are working in the current Allsteel building will move to one of the other buildings on the HNI Campus in Muscatine,” Sara Nichols, VP, Member & Community Relations said. “The reset of our corporate campus allows us to deliver an exceptional workplace experience for our members with the right people in the right places. We will only move our sales office and showroom to our new experience center in Fulton Market in Chicago.”

The Experience Center is set to include a series of interactive design areas as well as an immersive learning space and several hospitality hotspots for clients to enjoy. The space will also serve as Allsteel’s main client interaction space in the hopes of providing its customers with a more “central and convenient hub” for future collaboration engagements.

“Allsteel’s showroom presence in Chicago has been long standing,” Nichols continued. “We are making new investments in an Experience Center in the up-and-coming Fulton Market area and are excited to be investing in the capabilities that our stakeholders need, allowing them to easily navigate the process of buying office furniture.”

Nichols then emphasized that Allsteel would continue to support visitors in Muscatine at other facilities within its campus.

“HNI continues to have a strong presence in Muscatine, through our portfolio of office furniture brands, with visits from our customers to our manufacturing facilities, the HON showroom, and a large member population to support local businesses,” she said. “As an HNI company, it is our goal to create the best workplace experience for our members, regardless of their location. We will continue to support and build the Muscatine community and the surrounding area.”

In addition to the one that will soon be in Chicago, Allsteel already has several other client experience centers in Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C. For more information on Allsteel and its offices, residents can visit www.allsteeloffice.com.