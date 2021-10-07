Muscatine Amateur Radio team to participate in state-wide emergency simulation test

For Muscatine County specifically, the ARES team will use the new Amateur Radio Emergency Disaster Network for the test. The hub for this system is located on the Muscatine Community College’s tower. Through its hub, it has the capacity to allow for computer networking without an internet connection, allowing users to send video phone and file transfers as well as messages.

“It’s a secure system, secure enough that we could move hospital records through it. It’s basically like our own internet, so even when the internet goes down, we can just hook our computers together over radio,” Richardson said.

This will be the first time it will be used for a test such as this. Other members of Muscatine ARES will operate out of the EmComm1 communications trailer or their home stations.

“Our cell phones are just so fragile, let alone the internet. But even when those services don’t work, amateur radio always works. Amateur radio is a hobby that has a little bit of something for everyone because there’s so many different things you can do with it, and in a way, it was the original social network. It’s really nice to be able to use it to talk to people all over the world,” he said.

The Muscatine ARES team has 33 members, but according to Richardson, the team is always happy to accept more members who are interested in radio or who are trying to get their ARES license. For more information, call Richardson at 563-506-0304 or email EC@MuscatineARES.org, or visit the group’s website at https://www.muscatinearc.org/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.