Muscatine Amateur Radio team to participate in state-wide emergency simulation test

MUSCATINE — On Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon, Amateur Radio Emergency Service teams from Muscatine, Louisa and Cedar counties will participate alongside other ARES teams across the state in the Iowa Simulated Emergency Test.
The test simulates a cyber attack that could take out internet service across Iowa. The practice helps teams sharpen skills and teach new members to handle potential cyber attacks. Outside of this state-wide test, the Muscatine ARES team assists with emergency communications for agencies such as nursing homes.
Scott Richardson began serving as Muscatine’s AMES Emergency Coordinator four years ago, and has helped lead the previous four simulated emergency tests.
“Normally (the test) takes place at the same time as our annual Hamfest, which was last weekend, but Iowa voted to participate on the 23rd this year, so that opened it up to let us fully participate,” Richardson said.
During the four hour test, local and state-wide radio traffic will move using voice, code and digital communication modes. Most of this traffic will be in the form of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) Incident Command System forms. These forms will then be moved across Iowa using high frequency radio ranges — something that would still be available in the event of a cyber attack.
“Participating in this test gives us a chance we don’t always get, where we’re able to communicate with military amateur radio and military stations,” Richardson said. “It’s also always good to know your capabilities. Most of our members have FEMA training, meaning that we use the same forms that the government does, so that just kind of puts us all on the same page.”
For Muscatine County specifically, the ARES team will use the new Amateur Radio Emergency Disaster Network for the test. The hub for this system is located on the Muscatine Community College’s tower. Through its hub, it has the capacity to allow for computer networking without an internet connection, allowing users to send video phone and file transfers as well as messages.
“It’s a secure system, secure enough that we could move hospital records through it. It’s basically like our own internet, so even when the internet goes down, we can just hook our computers together over radio,” Richardson said.
This will be the first time it will be used for a test such as this. Other members of Muscatine ARES will operate out of the EmComm1 communications trailer or their home stations.
“Our cell phones are just so fragile, let alone the internet. But even when those services don’t work, amateur radio always works. Amateur radio is a hobby that has a little bit of something for everyone because there’s so many different things you can do with it, and in a way, it was the original social network. It’s really nice to be able to use it to talk to people all over the world,” he said.
The Muscatine ARES team has 33 members, but according to Richardson, the team is always happy to accept more members who are interested in radio or who are trying to get their ARES license. For more information, call Richardson at 563-506-0304 or email EC@MuscatineARES.org, or visit the group’s website at https://www.muscatinearc.org/.