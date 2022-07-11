Muscatine ambulance donation recognized by national news network

MUSCATINE — A donation from the Muscatine Fire Department received brief recognition this week from one of the biggest news networks in the country.

Within one of its on-site videos, CNN spoke to Illinois resident Chris Manson, a man who is helping lead the charge in providing ambulances for a war-torn Ukraine. During the interview, one of the former Muscatine ambulances is clearly sitting directly behind Manson. The ambulances make several appearances throughout the story.

In the video, Manson told CNN that he was prompted to start the efforts after being asked by his daughter what they could do to help those in Ukraine. Understanding the ambulance and supplies shortage within the country, Manson began using his connections as a government relations worker in Peoria, Ill., asking various departments around the Midwest for ambulance donations.

One of the departments that donated was Muscatine’s fire department, and in the CNN video these Muscatine ambulances are front and center in many shots as they are being prepared for their 5,000-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

“It’s always a great thing to see Muscatine publicized and recognized for its contributions in helping make the world a better place,” City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said. “Being part of that effort to give ambulances to Ukraine for their needs makes us very proud.”

The decision to donate the two decommissioned Muscatine ambulances was first announced at the start of June following the first City Council meeting of that month. After being originally suggested by Gary Ronzheimer, Muscatine’s battalion chief of operations, the council voted unanimously in favor of the donation.

So far, Manson has been able to gather up a dozen ambulances. With so many other departments donating ambulances, the delivery from Muscatine was briefly delayed. They are, however, now on their way to Ukraine, with it being the hope of both Manson and the Muscatine Fire Department as a whole that they will be able to do some good.

“We’re very happy that they’re finally making their way to Ukraine. We understand that there are always transportation issues and sometimes other types of supplies have a higher degree of priority than even these ambulances,” Jenison said. “We’re looking forward to seeing these ambulances in service and doing what they’ve always done, which is help people.”

Jenison added that the organization Manson is working with, OSF HealthCare, will let Muscatine’s city administration know when the ambulances have arrived in Ukraine. The city will then share this news, alongside any photos of the ambulances in service, on its official Facebook page. The CNN story can be viewed there.