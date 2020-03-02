Muscatine and Bettendorf among the winners of the fifth annual round of Community Grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The main goal of this project is to not only help feed these children and families, but to also try and look at this issue as a systemic opportunity to help families improve their financial circumstances. The project is also a collaboration between Trinity Muscatine Public Health, Muscatine Community College, City of Muscatine, Muscatine Center for Social Action, Aligned Impact Muscatine and United Way of Muscatine.

With resources from all these groups, the Community Foundation will have the means to evaluate the crisis in these families as well as help with barriers they may have. Once this is done, they will align one of the parents with a paid 6-week education course in welding or nursing certification. When they graduate they have a job waiting for them. For the next six months, their assigned economic navigator continues to help stabilize their situation by taking care of any sort of obstacle that may get in the way of employment.

“As part of all that, we have a nutrition component,” said Schafer. On the fourth week of the month, they will deliver food to the homes of these families to help ease the immediate nutrition crisis that they’re in. “We have to deal with that emergent crisis so that we can move forward into the education and employment opportunities.” The money they received from the grant program will help fund this piece of the Fueling the Future Project.