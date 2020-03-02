Muscatine and Bettendorf among the winners of the fifth annual round of Community Grants

MUSCATINE — Non-profit groups in Muscatine and Bettendorf are among the funding recipients for the fifth annual round of the University of Iowa Community Grant Program.
Since 2015, the UI College of Public Health has funded various public health-related initiatives and projects in communities across Iowa through its Business Leadership Network. This year, the program focused on funding nonprofit Iowan organizations and local government entities. The program also works in conjunction with an equal cash match from other organizations and businesses, as well as using funds provided by the Iowa Farm Bureau Education.
One of this round’s recipients was the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, a tax-exempt charity that uses philanthropy to improve life in Muscatine County and helps support various causes.
“We’re grateful for the support from the U of I College of Public Health and the BLN in aligning with us to achieve our goals to help reduce hungry children and families within our community,” said Charla Schafer, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation.
The foundation’s latest project, Fueling the Future, began in fall 2019. This project focuses on the kids who receive food backpacks due to food insecurity, as well as their families. “There are over 200 elementary school children in this circumstance,” Schafer said, “And as we all know, you can’t fill your head when you belly is empty.”
The main goal of this project is to not only help feed these children and families, but to also try and look at this issue as a systemic opportunity to help families improve their financial circumstances. The project is also a collaboration between Trinity Muscatine Public Health, Muscatine Community College, City of Muscatine, Muscatine Center for Social Action, Aligned Impact Muscatine and United Way of Muscatine.
With resources from all these groups, the Community Foundation will have the means to evaluate the crisis in these families as well as help with barriers they may have. Once this is done, they will align one of the parents with a paid 6-week education course in welding or nursing certification. When they graduate they have a job waiting for them. For the next six months, their assigned economic navigator continues to help stabilize their situation by taking care of any sort of obstacle that may get in the way of employment.
“As part of all that, we have a nutrition component,” said Schafer. On the fourth week of the month, they will deliver food to the homes of these families to help ease the immediate nutrition crisis that they’re in. “We have to deal with that emergent crisis so that we can move forward into the education and employment opportunities.” The money they received from the grant program will help fund this piece of the Fueling the Future Project.
Another noteworthy recipient of this year’s grant funding efforts is UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Bettendorf, which has begun a Medicine in the Barbershop project to help bring health care to the African American community through local barber shops and hair salons.
Through this program, African American physicians will be stationed at Bettendorf barber shops and salons to give health screenings and to answer questions from those who may not use health care services regularly. The barbers and beauticians at these barber shops and salons will also be trained, allowing them to have informative health conversations with their clients and to know how to connect them with the services they need.
BIO Girls in Bloomfield, Live Well Montgomery County in Red Oak, and the Northwest Iowa Wellness and Recreation Center in Postville also received the Community Grant. All five recipients were given up to $3,000 in cash to go towards their latest projects.
“We’re very pleased to be able to align with the College of Public Health in order to be able to achieve the goals we have on this pilot project,” Schafer said, “To do these continuous services and help stabilize the family, it’s really transformative.”