Muscatine and Durant remembers Randy Geurink, local business owner and volunteer

MUSCATINE — Last week on January 20, Muscatine resident and former Durant, Iowa, resident Randall “Randy” G. Geurink, died at the age of 64 at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas.

Throughout Muscatine, Geurink was able to touch many people through the businesses that he either owned or helped reopen, becoming prevalent throughout various communities in Muscatine County. This first started when he began assisting on new home construction alongside Andy Sorenson.

Shortly after graduating high school in 1976, Geurink and his father began operating Geurink & Son Feed Supply. Then, in 1983, Geurink was able to reopen both The Wagon Wheel in Durant and The Broken Spoke Lounge & Dance Hall in Wilton, Iowa.

Later, Geurink began working for Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery and the Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. Later on, he and his wife, Polly, purchased and ran Iowa Memorial Granite for several years. Although the couple later sold the business to Peter Troost Monument Company in Hillside, Illinois, they still worked until Geurink’s retirement in September 2022.

“He was a great guy who was always willing to help out,” Mary Ancell, who worked with Geurink at Iowa Memorial Granite, said. “He was very outgoing.”

When asked what made him a good business owner, Ancell said that it was his ability to care about others and always wanting to help. “He met with a lot of families, and he wanted to help everybody.”

Outside of his business work, Geurink also provided his Durant community with plenty of enjoyable music through his involvement with the Polka Chips Band. He was also a lifetime member of the Sons of the American Legion, which he joined in honor of his father, and frequently helped with the annual Americal Legion fish fry event. Geurink also used his skills to help with various projects at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Durant.

A visitation for Geurink and his family will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant. It is requested that memorials be given to the Durant American Legion or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Online condolences can also be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.