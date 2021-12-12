Muscatine and Fruitland departments respond to house fire

Muscatine and Fruitland firefighters were called Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. to reports of a fire in a home at 1706 Stewart Road. On arrival, the firefighters found the residents out of the house. The street filled with smoke from the blaze. Muscatine Police officers redirected traffic to adjoining side streets as firefighters fought the fire. For more information, see the Tuesday, Dec. 13 edition of the Muscatine Journal.