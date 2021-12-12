 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine and Fruitland departments respond to house fire
0 comments
alert top story

Muscatine and Fruitland departments respond to house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire departments respond to house fire

Muscatine and Fruitland firefighters were called Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. to reports of a fire in a home at 1706 Stewart Road. On arrival, the firefighters found the residents out of the house. The street filled with smoke from the blaze. Muscatine Police officers redirected traffic from the street to adjoining side streets as firefighters fought the fire. For more information, see the Tuesday, Dec. 13 edition of the Muscatine Journal. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine and Fruitland firefighters were called Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. to reports of a fire in a home at 1706 Stewart Road. On arrival, the firefighters found the residents out of the house. The street filled with smoke from the blaze. Muscatine Police officers redirected traffic to adjoining side streets as firefighters fought the fire. For more information, see the Tuesday, Dec. 13 edition of the Muscatine Journal. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News