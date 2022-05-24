Muscatine and Fruitland to hold Memorial Day services

MUSCATINE – Memorial Day events are returning, with an opportunity for people to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

Drury-Reynolds Cemetery will hold its 121st Annual Memorial Day Service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29. The theme is “Just as Red: Helping Those Who Came Home," featuring guest speaker and local Vietnam Veteran Richard "Dick" Nash.

Nash works with veterans groups throughout Mercer County and is a member of the American Legion. Nash has worked with CreatiVets, a group that promotes healing for veterans through art and creative expression. He also worked with Country musician Lewis Brice to record his song “Just as Red," about his experiences coming home after fighting in Vietnam and working with other veterans.

“(Nash) is just the most wonderful person, and he works so hard for veterans. He’s constantly working to get supplies for veterans’ homes, helping those who are home bound, so he’s the perfect person to speak at an event like this,” Julie Wagner, one of the organizers for this year’s service, said.

The service will include a prayer for the nation and a moment of recognition for veterans in attendance, a roll call for deceased veterans, an Honor Guard gun salute, the placing of the traditional Veterans wreath, and the playing of Taps.

Island Cemetery in Fruitland will hold a Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 30. It's sponsored by Island United Methodist Church, Fruitland Baptist Church and the Fruitland Community Lions Club. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs. In case of bad weather, service will move to the Community Center within Fruitland City Hall.

Memorial Park Cemetery will hold a service at 9 a.m. Monday, featuring readings and songs in honor of the holiday and veterans whose lives were lost. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs with them, and with the exception of lightning, the service will be held rain or shine.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Muscatine VFW will hold its annual Memorial Day service at Greenwood Cemetery, in coordination with the Muscatine American Legion Post 27. The Muscatine County Honor Guard and the Sons of American Legion will attend. There will be a roll call of deceased veterans, and a speech by Mayor Brad Bark.

After the cemetery service, there will be a brief service at Riverside Park on the Muscatine Riverfront at 10:50 a.m., where members of the VFW and American Legion will place a pair of wreaths in the river in honor of the soldiers who were buried or lost at sea. If there is bad weather, this service will not be held. Afterwards, there will be a luncheon held at the Muscatine VFW, located at 1415 Grandview Avenue.

