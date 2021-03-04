Muscatine and Louisa counties get one-dose COVID-19 vaccine this week

MUSCATINE – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has assigned 17 counties in Iowa to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in addition to Moderna and Pfizer allocations.
Muscatine and Louisa counties are among those counties.
The IDPH assigned the new vaccine to counties with significant Phase 1B tier 2 populations, who are frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing, and who live or work in settings that make social distancing infeasible. Other counties receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine include: Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Dubuque, Linn, Marion, Marshall, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Tama, and Wright.
“We have several food manufacturing companies to vaccinate in Muscatine County and the process will likely take us all of March to complete, while also holding mass clinics to administer all second doses for Phase 1B/Tier 1 workforce,” Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine County Public Health, said. “Once food manufacturing is completed with receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we will move onto additional industries in the county according to IDPH’s guidelines. We will continue to leverage our partnerships with doctor’s offices and pharmacies to administer vaccines to the 65 years and older populations each week with the Moderna doses that the state is providing for our county.”
The decision will ensure local public health departments can coordinate with employers on the quick administration of COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers who have been disproportionately affected by the virus. Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, making it less logically complex to handle and administer.
Muscatine County Public Health advises people to continue practicing mitigation measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. These precautions include: wearing a face covering; practicing social distancing with those outside of your household; frequently washing hands; staying home if sick; getting tested if there is exposure to COVID-19; getting a COVID-19 vaccination when eligible.
For the most recent update on the COVID-19 vaccine process please visit https://www.muscatinecountyiowa.gov/, Trinity Muscatine Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine | UnityPoint, or public health’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Trinity-Muscatine-Public-Health-221869804495734/.
For COVID-19 administered vaccine dashboards for the state of Iowa please visit https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ and click on “vaccine administration” for their current reports. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that these will be updated by the close of business day on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week.
COVID-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.