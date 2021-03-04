Muscatine and Louisa counties get one-dose COVID-19 vaccine this week

The IDPH assigned the new vaccine to counties with significant Phase 1B tier 2 populations, who are frontline essential workers in food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing, and who live or work in settings that make social distancing infeasible. Other counties receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine include: Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Crawford, Dallas, Dubuque, Linn, Marion, Marshall, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux, Tama, and Wright.

“We have several food manufacturing companies to vaccinate in Muscatine County and the process will likely take us all of March to complete, while also holding mass clinics to administer all second doses for Phase 1B/Tier 1 workforce,” Christy Roby Williams, director of Muscatine County Public Health, said. “Once food manufacturing is completed with receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we will move onto additional industries in the county according to IDPH’s guidelines. We will continue to leverage our partnerships with doctor’s offices and pharmacies to administer vaccines to the 65 years and older populations each week with the Moderna doses that the state is providing for our county.”