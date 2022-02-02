Muscatine and Louisa Counties receive Iowa historical preservation grants

MUSCATINE COUNTY – Iowa’s historical assets are some of its most important aspects, and it's important to preserve them. No group knows that better than the state’s Cultural Affairs Department.

This week, the department awarded $118,626 grants to 14 historical preservation projects. They are being delivered through the IDCA’s State Historic Preservation Office Certified Local Government program, one of the largest Certified Local Government programs in the U.S. with 90 cities and counties.

In a news release, IDCA Director Chris Kramer said, “This program offers opportunities for local leaders to preserve and develop the historic character of their communities. It’s an effective tool that places historic preservation at the center of placemaking efforts that create more culturally vibrant places to live, work and raise families.”

Of the 14 projects selected, two were from Muscatine County, which received a total of $13,300. Commission Chairperson Bill Koellner attributed these grants to the commission having such a good reputation.

“Our county commission has done an exemplary job on a lot of things… and the last few grants we got, we’ve done an excellent job with them,” Koellner said. “So I think (the IDCA) looks at our track record and knows that we’ve done a good job.”

The first grant amount, worth $3,700, is being put toward the Benjamin F. and Susan M. (Jerkins) Nichols House in Nichols. The Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission will hire a consultant to assist them in preparing the house’s National Register of Historic Places nomination.

“The Nichols Family and the other families that have lived there have kept the Nichols House in excellent condition,” Koellner said. “It’s unique in its architecture and design, and we felt that it was an icon in our community. So we submitted it as such, and the family that currently lives there is participating with us as we try to get it on the National Register.”

In 2021, Ijem Avenue in Downtown Nichols was placed on the National Register. Once the Nichols House is on the National Register, Koellner said the commission hopes to get St. Mary’s Church on it as well.

The second grant, worth $9,600, is being put toward the amphitheater at the Muscatine County fairgrounds in West Liberty. The commission will hire an engineering firm to develop the planning documents needed for stabilizing the amphitheater.

“The Muscatine County Fairgrounds as a whole is on the National Register, and with such, several of the buildings have been modified and have received grants from the state and other private donations in order to improve those buildings,” Koellner said. “With the amphitheater, the Muscatine County Fair Board wanted to have it evaluated for structural integrity, so this grant will give them that opportunity.”

Koellner added that he expects both projects to take approximately a year to complete.

The Louisa County Historic Preservation Commission also received a grant for $2,872, which will be put toward the hiring of a preservation professional. This person will nominate the Fairview Community Church in Wapello to the National Register of Historic Places.

Monday, Feb. 7, the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission will give a year-in-review presentation at the County Board of Supervisors meeting. Along with looking back at the previous year, the commission will share its other plans and projects for 2022.

