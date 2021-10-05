Muscatine and Scott County harvests continue to see good results

MUSCATINE — Muscatine and Scott County farmers are in full swing harvesting crops and clearing fields before Thanksgiving.
According to ISU Extension Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt, farmers in Muscatine and Scott counties can be thankful because harvest is progressing as expected.
“In general, the harvest is going very well,” Schmitt said. “We’ve had generally dry conditions which favors the harvest, though it makes people a bit nervous about how the soil conditions will be next spring when it’s time for planting. But from a harvest perspective, we really haven’t had much rain to slow things down.”
Just before the harvest, Muscatine County was described by Schmitt as having “Goldilocks” conditions, and this hasn’t changed in the weeks since. As a result, local harvests are getting good results. Currently, about two-thirds of the soybean fields and a quarter of the cornfields in the area have been harvested. Schmitt said that he expected the final third of the soybeans to be harvested by early next week, while corn should take another three or so weeks.
“Things are moving along fairly rapidly. From what I’ve been hearing, most people are pretty happy with what they’re getting for soybeans yields," Schmitt said. "That was probably one of the bigger concerns, as we had that dry spell in August … but the yields have generally turned out to be pretty good.”
As for corn, while the above average temperatures have “rushed the crops along” somewhat, Schmitt said despite this, farmers are bringing in 200+ bushels of what Schmitt considered to be good quality corn.
There have been a couple of small downsides this season, however. The dry conditions have led to a couple of isolated field fire incidents due to both the dryness of the fields and equipment not being properly cleaned off. Schmitt considers these fires to be pretty rare, especially this year.
Another downside is, due to these conditions, this year’s crops may have dried down too fast for some farmers. When this happens, this could lead to the crops not receiving a premium rating, causing farmers to lose out on some profit.
“Typically the market uses 15% moisture as a docking point for corn, and I’ve been hearing about some corn that’s being delivered that’s at 12-13%," Schmitt said. "With that, there’s water there that could have been sold as corn that’s disappeared, so that’s probably really the downside of what’s happened this fall.”
But even with these minor downsides, Schmitt considered the 2021 harvest to still be a good one for many Muscatine and Scott County farmers. He also expects farmers to have the opportunity to do some fall fieldwork before the season ends, and with weather conditions looking stable and not too wet, Schmitt felt that most farmers shouldn’t have too many problems with getting the rest of their crop out.
“People should keep in mind that this is the time of year when there is a lot of equipment out on the roads, and some of it is fairly wide, so Joe Citizen needs to kind of remember to be patient and polite and so forth," Schmitt said. "Those in the ag. community also need to be cautious of traffic building up behind them, and if they have the chance to pull over and let traffic pass, then they should try to be polite too. If we all work together, we can get through this in a safe and secure manner.”