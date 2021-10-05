Muscatine and Scott County harvests continue to see good results

“People should keep in mind that this is the time of year when there is a lot of equipment out on the roads, and some of it is fairly wide, so Joe Citizen needs to kind of remember to be patient and polite and so forth," Schmitt said. "Those in the ag. community also need to be cautious of traffic building up behind them, and if they have the chance to pull over and let traffic pass, then they should try to be polite too. If we all work together, we can get through this in a safe and secure manner.”