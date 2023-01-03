Muscatine and Wilton schools selected as state finalists in Samsung competition

Last week, Samsung announced state finalists for its 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition, with each finalist receiving $2,500 in technology and school supplies.

Of the 300 middle and high schools selected from across the country, the five Iowa finalists included Muscatine’s Susan Clark Jr. High and Wilton Community School. All of the state finalists will advance to the next stage, where they will be asked to submit a lesson plan that will detail how their proposed STEM project will address the community issue of their choice.

At Susan Clark Jr. High, science teacher Pamela Joslyn and her biology class will focus on sustainability and how a balanced use of resources can result in a maintainable community.

“We will be focusing on climate change impact that relates to the 2030 sustainable development goals (SDGs),” Joslyn explained. “Students will select from questions regarding resources, sustainable cities, energy resources and the Mississippi watershed.”

From there, Joslyn’s students will look at current systems within the Muscatine community that can support SDGs and share their ideas for solutions regarding their questions, all while identifying techniques that can be used to communicate their ideas, collaborating effectively with others and collaborating with local experts.

Joslyn said she was honored by the selection as well as excited for her students. This is also the second time that a class of Joslyn’s has been selected as a finalist in a Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition.

“The competition empowers students to get out their message and craft a story that is compelling and impact solutions to the questions they are trying to solve,” she said. “I believe we are all scientists. We love to understand the world around us, to explore and test new ideas, and to determine cause and effect. I want to equip my students with a systems-based approach to navigate solutions, to answer their SDG questions at the local level, and to be mindful of their choices in the development of their solutions.

As for Wilton Community School, its selected class will look at an issue that many local farmers are facing: the inability to find experienced tractor drivers who can safely and efficiently help them with their annual harvests. To help train drivers, the class at Wilton is hoping to use sensors to assist inexperienced drivers with their positioning while driving and unloading.

If chosen as one of the competition’s 50 state winners, these schools will be given a prize of $20,000 in technology as well as a video kit, which will help them document their project that will then be submitted for judgment. The 10 national finalists chosen from these submissions will have the opportunity to pitch their project to a team of judges in the hopes of being chosen as a national winner.

As always, the Solve for Tomorrow competition is focused on giving middle and high school students an opportunity to explore how their STEM skills can be used to help solve many different issues found in their own communities and in the U.S. as a whole. Some of the issues being focused on by schools this year include geopolitical matters, school safety, climate change, connection, mental health and more.

For more information on the competition, its phases and the other selected State Finalists, this can all be found at www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow.