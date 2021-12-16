Muscatine animal non-profit receives grant funds for TNR feral cat project

Koehler hoped she and her team could help get the local stray and feral cat population back under control through the TNR project. Because of a lack of funding, the group had to pause all TNR efforts in November.

“We put about $3,000-4,000 into the program just during this fall alone,” she said, “It was disheartening when we had to pause, because we were really gaining momentum and gaining volunteers that were consistently available to assist with this program.”

Thanks to the funding from Miccio, TNR efforts can resume next week.

“We’re really excited to be able to jump back in head first,” Koehler continued, “$1,400 isn’t going to cover a month of spay and neuter, but it’s a start and it’s going to help us get through a couple of cat colonies that we know exist right now, and that’s better than nothing. We’re just going to keep whittling away at it until we get the stray and feral cat population in Muscatine under control.”