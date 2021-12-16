Muscatine animal non-profit receives grant funds for TNR feral cat project

MUSCATINE — Those who support the lives and well-being of animals sometimes need some support themselves. Thankfully, support has arrived for one local animal-focused non-profit.
This week, it was announced the Muscatine area non-profit, It Takes a Village Animal Rescue and Resources, was going to receive a $1,400 grant for its TNR (trap, neuter, return) feral and abandoned cat project.
“We are so excited, and this grant was such good timing,” Meagan Koehler, President of It Takes a Village said, “We had applied for the grant… and we were hopeful that we would receive it, but there was no way of knowing for sure until the grant letter came.”
This money comes from the Miccio Foundation, an Iowa City-based organization that supports projects that address the well-being of animals through grants. For this grant cycle, 12 other organizations applied for a grant and the foundation gave $60,881.
In the award letter to It Takes a Village, Miccio President Julie Phye stated, “We continue to be impressed at the amount of work It Takes a Village Animal Rescue and Resources is doing for the animals in their area, and we are pleased to provide this assistance.”
Established in March 2021, It Takes a Village began its TNR project shortly after opening. Through this project, the Village team humanely traps feral and stray cats in the Muscatine area, transports them to Iowa Humane Alliance in Cedar Rapids. There, the cats are spayed or neutered and receive all necessary vaccinations before being returned to their original location.
Koehler hoped she and her team could help get the local stray and feral cat population back under control through the TNR project. Because of a lack of funding, the group had to pause all TNR efforts in November.
“We put about $3,000-4,000 into the program just during this fall alone,” she said, “It was disheartening when we had to pause, because we were really gaining momentum and gaining volunteers that were consistently available to assist with this program.”
Thanks to the funding from Miccio, TNR efforts can resume next week.
“We’re really excited to be able to jump back in head first,” Koehler continued, “$1,400 isn’t going to cover a month of spay and neuter, but it’s a start and it’s going to help us get through a couple of cat colonies that we know exist right now, and that’s better than nothing. We’re just going to keep whittling away at it until we get the stray and feral cat population in Muscatine under control.”
This is the second grant It Takes a Village received this year for its efforts. In October, the group received $750 from Preston Moore, Iowa State Director from the Humane Society of the United States. It Takes a Village was one of three animal non-profits in Muscatine to receive funds from the Humane Society of the United States with Muscatine Humane Society and For Pets’ Sake.
“It’s incredible knowing that we have so much support,” Koehler said, “The fact that we have consistent volunteers willing to fulfill this mission is just really great to see.”
Koehler said one thing her team hopes to focus on is gaining more grant writers to help apply for TNR-specific grants and fund the program through 2022.
“It’s just a matter of having the manpower and people who know how to write grant applications,” she said, “We absolutely welcome any help from anyone that’s willing to give it."
Volunteer information: Facebook.com/itavarr.