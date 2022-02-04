Muscatine animal ordinance passes first reading

MUSCATINE – A proposed animal ordinance that the city has been working on for several months passed first reading by the Muscatine City Council Thursday but will still be open to additional changes as it goes through the next two readings before being approved.

During its regular meeting, the council received a PowerPoint presentation of the proposed changes from city administrator Carol Webb. Changes in the codes included areas of animal care, dangerous animals, tethering, registration, irresponsible ownership, and the right to appeal. Webb also discussed the enforceability of some of the codes. The changes did not deal with the part of the Muscatine code that bans the keeping of pit bulls.

“The changes are fairly simple actually,” Webb said.

During a public hearing on the revisions to the ordinance, two residents recommended additions to the changes to the ordinance. The current proposed changes to the ordinance are available on the City of Muscatine Website.

Before the council voted on the ordinance, Webb said that it can be adopted on first reading and revisions can still be made before it is adopted as law.

Councilmember John Jindrich proposed one of the changes, saying he wanted to see dangerous animals be required to stay on a four-foot leash while being walked instead of a six-foot leash. There was also a discussion about a requirement to have dangerous animals muzzled.

“We did talk about muzzling,” Webb said. “I drafted this code with input and collaboration with the animal control officer and law enforcement. We didn’t think muzzling was the right approach.”

There was also a discussion about the difficulty of enforcing the proposed four-hour tethering limit.

“I don’t think it is going to be effective,” Jindrich said. “As I said if you have a one-hour tethering code and you (the animal control officer) spend an hour with a few situations in town, with a four-hour tethering it is virtually 16 hours out on a leash.”

Jindrich also said that he had spoken with someone who had 30 years of experience in animal ownership in Muscatine who told him that Muscatine pet owners have never been responsible.

Webb said that she would incorporate the comments from the meeting into the ordinance for the second reading during the Feb. 10 meeting.

