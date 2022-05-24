Muscatine animal rescue to offer free dog socializing classes

MUSCATINE – Now that Muscatine city officials have repealed an almost 20-year-old ban on pit bulls, a local animal shelter is offering a helping hand to owners with socializing their pups.

Staff at It Takes A Village Animal Rescue & Resources will offer a free dog socialization class at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Muscatine Center for Social Action gymnasium. The class size is limited to 10 dogs per session and spots in the class are on a first-come-first-served basis.

Meagan Koehler, president of ITAV, said the main goal of the classes is to help remove some of the financial barriers to dog training needed to responsibly and safely integrate certain breeds into society.

For Koehler and her team, the lifting of the breed ban was a time for celebration.

“We wanted to help facilitate the safe transition from isolation and hiding to public socialization,” she said. “Regardless of the breed, an unsocialized dog can feel overwhelmed and frightened when suddenly exposed to lots of new people and animals. We want to educate the owners of these unsocialized pooches on how to do this safely and give these pups their first taste of social life in a controlled environment.”

The class will be led by Gray Canine LLC trainer Whitney Gray and will include lessons on reading canine body language and how best to expose your pup to other dogs and people.

“There are so many cues that these animals give us if we just know what we are looking for,” Koehler said. “When owners are educated, it sets these pets up for success. Everyone is excited about suddenly being able to take their pit bulls and staffies out in public, and they should be. We just want to help everyone do this safely and effectively.”

All participants must provide proof of their dog’s current vaccinations and city registration. Participants must also be able to maintain control of their dog at all times and must use a four-foot non-retractable leash during the class.

Although the class was created as a result of the breed ban being lifted, Koehler is inviting any dogs who have not previously been in a public setting with new people and animals to take advantage of these classes.

“We understand that there are many other breeds that were also in hiding due to having similar appearance (blocky head with an athletic build), so we won’t turn away other breeds,” she said. “We hope these lessons will go further than just the dogs in attendance. Empowering and educating an owner to understand dog communication can easily and effectively extend beyond their home.”

To register a dog for the class, Muscatine dog owners can go to https://www.shelterluv.com/form/community/ITAV/1245-itav-socialization-class.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.