Muscatine animal welfare nonprofit receives $7,000 grant for new dog kennels

MUSCATINE — With its latest grant, the team at It Takes a Village Animal Rescue & Resources (ITAV) is taking another step in its mission: helping as many local animals as possible.

Earlier this week, ITAV received a grant of $7,690 from the Miccio Foundation, a nonprofit based in Iowa City that works specifically with the state’s nonprofit animal welfare organizations. Using this money, ITAV can purchase five new commercial-grade dog kennels for its facility.

In a letter from the foundation, Miccio President Julie Phye stated, “We continue to be impressed at the amount of work It Takes a Village Animal Rescue & Resources is doing for animals in your area, and we are pleased to provide this assistance.”

This is the second time ITAV has received a grant from Miccio, however this one is larger than the previous, which was around $1,400 and was put toward ITAV’s goal of addressing the stray and feral cat overpopulation in the area.

ITAV President Meagan Koehler said she was pleased with the grant.

“We wrote a grant request for this specific amount, and we didn’t know if we would receive the whole amount since it is a pretty big number, but they awarded the whole amount to us and we’re pretty pumped,” Koehler said.

She emphasized her gratitude toward Miccio and ITAV’s partnership.

“We wouldn’t be able to fulfill our rescue mission if we didn’t have funding coming in both from individual donors and from grants such as these. Grants play a really large part of funding what we’re able to accomplish,” Koehler said.

The five new kennels, purchased the same day ITAV found out it was awarded the grant, are commercial quality and portable. This latter feature will be helpful for ITAV, as the organization is currently planning to build a new facility. In the meantime, these new kennels will soon allow ITAV to quarantine multiple dogs safely.

“We’re a foster-based rescue. Back in January when we took on that hoarding case with the 29 dogs and one cat that were living in a camper, we had to secure a temporary location to be able to house them because you cannot legally quarantine animals in a foster home. So we needed to have a space to put them,” Koehler explained.

ITAV is expected to receive the new kennels in 10 weeks, according to the timeline given to them from the kennel company. After these new kennels are installed, Koehler said the team will also work on improving the cat housing in ITAV’s temporary facility while continuing to look for its permanent location, .

“We’ve just continued growing our plans for a permanent facility, which we will build once we find the property that will work for what our plans are,” Koehler said. “We want not only a rescue facility, but we also intend to start a low-cost spay-and-neuter clinic as well.”

Later this summer, ITAV will hold its largest annual fundraising event to support these plans, its programs and continued efforts. The Village Dog Days of Summer Fest, is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in upper Weed Park. Any local businesses that would like to help sponsor this event can do so by emailing Koehler at meagan@ittakesavillage.dog.

