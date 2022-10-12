Muscatine announces annual fall lead pickup program, vacuuming begins Monday

MUSCATINE — As the city of Muscatine fully enters the autumn season, the Department of Public Works will once again run its annual Fall Leaf Pick-Up service.

The first round of leaf vacuuming is scheduled for the week of Monday, Oct. 17, starting in Zone 1 that first day, the first of eight separate zones.

The second round of leaf vacuuming will then begin on Oct. 27. If it is deemed necessary and the weather permits it, there will be one final pass on Dec. 1.

Residents should note that as the leaf vacuums move through each of the eight zones, they will run only on weekdays. Additionally, while residents may sometimes see the leaf tracks working in zones before their assigned pick-up day, the trucks will still return on (or after) the scheduled date as needed.

For those wishing to have their leaves picked up, they will need to have them raked and next to the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled day. Residents should also make sure to avoid parking on the street during their collection day, as any leaf piles that are blocked by cars will not be collected until the car is moved.

Regarding guidelines for leaf collection, residents are asked to make sure that there is no trash, branches or other yard waste mixed in with their leaf piles, as these things can clog up the vacuum. These piles should also be placed near but not beyond the curb, outside of any fenced areas or any other obstacles like posts or poles and out of the street.

Leaf vacuum crews will not pick up any leaf piles that are mixed with debris, logs, branches, rocks, plastic, metal, glass containers or any other type of refuge. Residents are also not permitted to burn their leaves, which is illegal within the city for properties that are 2 acres or less.

For more information on leaf collecting service and guidelines, residents can call Public Works at 563-263-8933.