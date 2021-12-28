Muscatine announces holiday hours for New Year's weekend

MUSCATINE — As the yearly holiday season comes to a close Saturday with New Year’s Day, the city of Muscatine has announced city offices will be closed Friday and there will be changes to the refuse collection schedule.

All offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at their regular hours. Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will not be in service Saturday and will also resume Monday. For more information visit the city of Muscatine website or call (563) 263-8152.

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be closed on Saturday and will resume normal hours on Sunday. Normal hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information call (563) 263-3065.

The Muscatine Art Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and closed Saturday. The art center will resume normal hours on Sunday. Sunday hours are 1-5 p.m. For more information, call (563) 263-8282.

The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed Friday and Saturday and will resume normal hours Monday. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the last load on the scale at 3:15 p.m.