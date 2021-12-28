Muscatine announces holiday hours for New Year's weekend

MUSCATINE — As the yearly holiday season comes to a close Saturday with New Year’s Day, the city of Muscatine has announced city offices will be closed Friday and there will be changes to the refuse collection schedule.
All offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at their regular hours. Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will not be in service Saturday and will also resume Monday. For more information visit the city of Muscatine website or call (563) 263-8152.
The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be closed on Saturday and will resume normal hours on Sunday. Normal hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information call (563) 263-3065.
The Muscatine Art Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and closed Saturday. The art center will resume normal hours on Sunday. Sunday hours are 1-5 p.m. For more information, call (563) 263-8282.
The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed Friday and Saturday and will resume normal hours Monday. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the last load on the scale at 3:15 p.m.
There will be no refuse or yard waste collections on Friday and no bulky waste collections on Thursday or Friday. Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected on Thursday along with residents on the regular Thursday route. There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection schedule. For more information visit the city of Muscatine website or call (563) 263-9689 for the solid waste division or (563) 264-5865 for curbside bulk collection.
The compost facility is currently closed for the season.
The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed and the Department of Public Works will have staff on-call. For non-emergency issues call public safety at (563) 263-9922 or public works at (563) 263-8933. In case of emergency call 911.
The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is closed for the season. The clubhouse and pro shop will be closed Saturday and will resume winter hours on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
All Muscatine parks will be available for public use.
Muscatine communications director Kevin Jenison said that people wishing to dispose of live Christmas trees can put them curbside on normal collection days from Jan. 3, 2022, to Jan. 28, 2022, and the city will pick them up. Artificial trees have to be taken to the transfer station for disposal.