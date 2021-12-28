 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine announces holiday hours for New Year's weekend
0 Comments
top story

Muscatine announces holiday hours for New Year's weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MuscaBus routes, fares return

During the New Year's weekend, the MuscaBus will not be in service on Saturday. regular service will resume Monday. A mask is required to ride the bus. 

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE — As the yearly holiday season comes to a close Saturday with New Year’s Day, the city of Muscatine has announced city offices will be closed Friday and there will be changes to the refuse collection schedule.

All offices will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at their regular hours. Muscatine Transit (MuscaBus) will not be in service Saturday and will also resume Monday. For more information visit the city of Muscatine website or call (563) 263-8152.

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be closed on Saturday and will resume normal hours on Sunday. Normal hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information call (563) 263-3065.

The Muscatine Art Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and closed Saturday. The art center will resume normal hours on Sunday. Sunday hours are 1-5 p.m. For more information, call (563) 263-8282.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Muscatine Transfer Station will be closed Friday and Saturday and will resume normal hours Monday. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the last load on the scale at 3:15 p.m.

There will be no refuse or yard waste collections on Friday and no bulky waste collections on Thursday or Friday. Residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected on Thursday along with residents on the regular Thursday route. There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection schedule. For more information visit the city of Muscatine website or call (563) 263-9689 for the solid waste division or (563) 264-5865 for curbside bulk collection.

The compost facility is currently closed for the season.

The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed and the Department of Public Works will have staff on-call. For non-emergency issues call public safety at (563) 263-9922 or public works at (563) 263-8933. In case of emergency call 911.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course is closed for the season. The clubhouse and pro shop will be closed Saturday and will resume winter hours on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

All Muscatine parks will be available for public use.

Muscatine communications director Kevin Jenison said that people wishing to dispose of live Christmas trees can put them curbside on normal collection days from Jan. 3, 2022, to Jan. 28, 2022, and the city will pick them up. Artificial trees have to be taken to the transfer station for disposal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thefts reported at Muscatine Dog Park
Crime-and-courts

Thefts reported at Muscatine Dog Park

  • Updated

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is asking for help from the community to find subjects who may have broken into three parked vehic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News