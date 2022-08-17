Muscatine Aquatic Center announces its end-of-season hours, switching to weekends

MUSCATINE - As summer comes to a close, the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is going to be adjusting the operating hours of the Aquatic Center over the next few weeks prior to closing it for the season.

Throughout the rest of this week and until Sunday, August 21, the Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. It will close from Monday, August 22 to Friday, August 26, reopening on the 27th and 28th from noon to 6 p.m.

The Aquatic Center will then remained closed from Monday, August 29 to Friday, September 2. Its last days of operation for the summer 2022 season will be from September 3 to September 5, being open from noon to 6 p.m. on those days.