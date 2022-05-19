Muscatine aquatic center opens for 2022 season

The Muscatine Aquatic Center will open May 28 for the 2022 season.

It will be closed May 29 but then will remain open from May 30 to Sept. 5 from noon to 8 p.m.

Adult swim will be from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. and 5:30 to 5:45 p.m.

The outdoor facility features five slides (two drop slides, one family slide and two long slides), a zero-depth entry area, interactive play structure with kid slide and spray features.

Family restrooms, self-service lockers, a multi-purpose room and full concessions are also available.

For more information, go to muscatineiowa.gov or contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.

