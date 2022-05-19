 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine aquatic center opens for 2022 season

  • Updated
The Muscatine Aquatic Center will open May 28 for the 2022 season.

It will be closed May 29 but then will remain open from May 30 to Sept. 5 from noon to 8 p.m.

Adult swim will be from 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. and 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. 

The outdoor facility features five slides (two drop slides, one family slide and two long slides), a zero-depth entry area, interactive play structure with kid slide and spray features.

Family restrooms, self-service lockers, a multi-purpose room and full concessions are also available.

For more information, go to muscatineiowa.gov or contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.

