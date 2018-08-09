Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will reduce operating hours starting Monday for Weed Park Aquatic Center. 

Hours for the remaining 2018 season are:

  • 12-6 p.m. Aug. 13-18
  • 12-6 p.m. Aug. 20-22
  • 12-6 p.m. Aug. 25-26
  • 12-6 p.m. Sept. 1-3

The aquatic center will be closed Aug. 19, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

For more information, contact Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.

— Journal Staff

