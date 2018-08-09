Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will reduce operating hours starting Monday for Weed Park Aquatic Center.
Hours for the remaining 2018 season are:
- 12-6 p.m. Aug. 13-18
- 12-6 p.m. Aug. 20-22
- 12-6 p.m. Aug. 25-26
- 12-6 p.m. Sept. 1-3
The aquatic center will be closed Aug. 19, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.
For more information, contact Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.
— Journal Staff
