Muscatine Aquatic Center will reopen this year, with safety precautions in place

MUSCATINE — With the Muscatine Aquatic Center having to remain closed through the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the center will open for the 2021 season but there will be several changes to ensure people attending remain safe.

During the Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday, the council learned new rules are being put into place to observe social distancing guidelines. In 2020 the center remained closed because the council could not determine any way to ensure social distancing was observed in the pool are. This year the number of patrons will be limited and masks are required when people are not in the water.

“We are so excited to open the aquatic center this year,” Parks and recreation program supervisor Kelsie Stafford said. “May is here so we are in full swing with staff on board and getting the center ready.”

Stafford explained for swimming lessons, the limit will be five students per instructor. The instructors will have the option of wearing masks, but the students will not be able to wear masks in the water. Equipment will be rotated to ensure each student receives sanitized items.

